Chicago, IL

10 total joint ASC physicians to know

By Riz Hatton -
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelow are 10 physicians performing total joint replacements at ASCs:. Editor's note: This is not a list of top surgeons, but rather a list highlighting professional accomplishments. Becker's does not endorse any surgeons featured on this list. This is not an exhaustive list. Physicians are listed in alphabetical order....

Greyson F

New Maine Lobster Roll Restaurant is Now Open

A new lobster restaurant has opened in town.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. For anyone who has traveled to the state of Maine, they know there’s just something about a fresh lobster roll that’s unlike anything else out there. The way the buttery bun or toast wraps around the juicy lobster meat, all while the meat is allowed to be on its own, without the masking of too many other ingredients. It’s a food that, primarily, hasn’t made its way out of the greater New England area (although some versions can be found in Baltimore). Thankfully, for anyone living in the Valley, a taste of this Maine delicacy is coming to town.
NBC Chicago

Unclaimed Money Illinois: Governments Could Owe You Money. Here's How to Claim It

Note: This NBC 5 Investigates story was originally published on Nov. 16, 2021 but has been re-posted in light of recent inquiries from viewers looking for information. The NBC 5/Telemundo Chicago Investigative and Responds teams have been researching billions of dollars owed to millions of people across the greater Chicago area, mostly from places people aren’t aware of: bankruptcy refunds, unpaid wages, insurance refunds and Chicago's trove of uncashed checks, among many others.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Suburban DuPage County, others in elevated risk category as COVID-19 cases rise

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There is growing concern about a rise in COVID-19 cases across the nation and in Illinois. Public health experts say while positivity rates have been low in recent weeks, they are steadily inching up, and this comes as mask amndates are being lifted. This week we have been watching the COVID-19 positivity rate jump for the first time in months. This, of course, is on the heels of spring break, relaxing mask mandates and holiday gatherings. Now the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention upgraded suburban DuPage County's risk level to medium. It is one of a few counties...
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Cheryl Scott, the Amazing Meteorologist on Chicago’s ABC7

When Chicago needs the latest updates on the weather, they tune into Cheryl Scott on ABC7. The meteorologist has made the Windy City her home and has become a popular member of the local community. Her fans and followers are not only getting the latest forecasts from Scott, but they also want to know more about her personal life, background, style, and romance. Her relationship with celebrity DJ Dante the Don also never fails to get the Internet’s attention. So, for her new followers asking who the ABC7 meteorologist is, we have all the details in Cheryl Scott’s wiki.
CHICAGO, IL
Axios

Colorado deaths to hit 50-year high because of COVID-19

Data: Colorado Demography Office; Chart: Jacque Schrag/AxiosColorado is projected to hit a grim milestone.Driving the news: The state expects to record its highest rate of natural deaths in more than 50 years, according to an Axios Denver analysis of data from Colorado's Demography Office.The state recorded 797 deaths per 100,000 residents, according to 2021 figures, exceeding the previous modern record set in 1970.Why it matters: The mortality increase is predominantly driven by COVID-19, demographers said.By the numbers: More than 46,000 deaths are expected from 2021, second only to 2019 in raw numbers. That compares to nearly 15,500 births last year...
COLORADO STATE
Thrillist

18 Underrated Hikes Near Chicago We'll Be Taking This Summer

Rolling hills, craggy cliffs, lush forests, serene wetlands, vast prairies, spectacular bluffs, roaring waterfalls, and a diverse selection of wildlife awaits—all within driving distance of Chicago, if you can believe it. The Midwest’s natural havens, with their Insta-worthy backdrops and diverse terrain, get far less credit than they deserve. And while the last two pandemic-fueled years haven’t been easy for anyone, they have taught us to better appreciate the great outdoors—so it’s a good thing there’s no shortage of breathtaking beauty right here in our backyard. As spring turns slowly into summer, we’re all in dire need of a big gulp of fresh air, a generous dose of vitamin D, a little exercise for those creaky legs, and a hearty helping of inner peace only Mother Nature can provide.
CHICAGO, IL

