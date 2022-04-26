'A rough few days': Volunteer firefighters still battling blazes in Burt County

(Montgomery Co.) Two people were charged following a pursuit in Montgomery County Friday evening. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says at approximately 11:18 p.m., Deputies conducted a traffic stop at L Avenue and Highway 48. During the investigation the vehicle, driven by Alexis Hannah Free of Fort Collins, Colorado, sped away from Deputies. A pursuit started northbound on Highway 48 reaching speeds of approximately 115 mph. The vehicle entered Griswold and began driving into residential areas. The passenger, Rene Telesforo Valdivia of Fort Collins, Colorado, exited the vehicle and began to run from Deputies on foot. Deputies continued to pursue the vehicle about a half mile longer where it came to a stop on Highway 48 in front of the Griswold High School.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO