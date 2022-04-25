ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Activities Seeks Community Input on Del Ray Gateway Project/Colasanto Spray Park Design and Public Art

Alexandria, Virginia
Alexandria, Virginia
 3 days ago

The City of Alexandria Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Activities is currently redesigning the existing Colasanto Pool, closed since 2010, at 2700 Mount Vernon Ave. The City has held community meetings to set design principles and review designs for the site.

The City invites the community to provide input on the project’s final design phase through a virtual meeting on Thursday, April 28 at 7 p.m. LSG Landscape Architects, the firm hired to create the design, built on the recommendations from The Del Ray Gateway Project community survey started in 2016 and the City’s 2012 Aquatic Facilities Study. Community meetings held in 2021 created the design of the new spray park. The community will also be invited to provide input on the public art created for the site by artist Béatrice Coron before fabrication begins.

For questions, visit the project web page or contact Bethany Znidersic, Acting Division Chief, at bethany.znidersic@alexandriava.gov or call 703.746.5492.

Register in advance for this meeting. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

You may also participate in the public hearing by phone:

  • Call in number: 301.715.8592
  • Meeting ID: 948 0893 3676
  • Passcode: 318236

A video recording of the community meeting will be available on the project webpage following the meeting.

For reasonable disability accommodation, contact Bethany.Znidersic@alexandriava.gov or call 703.746.5492, Virginia Relay 711.

Comments / 0

