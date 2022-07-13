RS Recommends: These Prime Day Deals Prove Top-Rated Air Fryers Are a Must-Have

Click here to read the full article.

We know that you’ve got precious countertop real estate probably taken up with all the kitchen gadgets you bought over the course of the pandemic — but unlike singular-purpose bread-makers and home brewing kits , air fryers are some of the best countertop appliances, and the most versatile. They’re all-in-one gadgets that can tackle full meals like a steak dinner just as well as they can whip up a batch fries.

While you may think of countertop fryers as a way for your mom to remove oil from her fried foods, but even celebrities (and celebrity chefs alike) are endorsing them as serious cooking tools. Breville’s latest Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro connects to guided recipes and content from world-class chefs like Carla Lalli Music, Nik Sharma, and long-standing Top Chef judge Gregory Gourde. Even actress and wellness leader Drew Barrymore used air frying so much in her own kitchen, she created her own, the Beautiful Touchscreen Air Fryer .

Air fryers are clearly a hot commodity right now, but that means that deals are popping up and cooling down faster than you can crisp up a basket of chicken wings. There’s also so many different kinds of models, how can you tell which one is the right one for you?

When you’re shopping for the best air fryer deals, you want to invest in a model that’s not only easy to use, but most importantly, has enough features that you can utilize beyond just purely frying. You can get more compact models meant for one person (or small apartments) for as low as $30, but if you’re trying to feed an entire family, you can still find air fryer sales for larger ovens with more capacity. Here are the best air fryer deals and discounts online that we’ve found recently — and don’t forget to check back in, as we’ll update the deals when they expire.

What Are the Best Black Friday Air Fryer Deals?

This year for Black Friday 2022 , we’re anticipating big Amazon deals on select Instant Brand and Ninja products, including the best-selling Instant Pot and Ninja air fryers. But the good news is that we’ve already spotted some of the lowest prices of the year on these best-selling kitchen appliances, so you don’t even need to wait until Prime Day to buy a new air fryer. Here are the best Prime Day air fryer deals to shop right now, and be sure to check back as we update the list.

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer ($40 Off)

Amazon

The Ninja air fryer doesn’t have an automatic button for any specific foods, but we like that it’s lightweight and easy to store, and preheats very quickly. Right now, you can get this efficient air fryer for just $95.

Buy: Ninja 4 Qt Air Fryer $99.95

Proscenic T21 XL Air Fryer ($42 Off)

Amazon

Looking for an air fryer with smart capabilities? You can get $41 off the Proscenic T21 XL 5.8-Qt air fryer right now, which lets you schedule the cooking, adjust and monitor the temperature, and customize your own recipes with Alexa voice commands.

This discount brings the air fryer down to under $100, and you’ll be able to snag it for just $87.

Buy: Proscenic T21 XL Air Fryer $129.00

Instant Pot Duo Crisp Air Fryer Pressure Cooker ($60 Off)

Amazon

The Instant Pot Duo Crisp is the best of both worlds, a combination pressure cooker, slow cooker, air fryer, and sous vide machine, making it one of the most streamlined kitchen appliances you can have. Right now, the 30% off deal has brought it down to the lowest price we’ve seen.

Buy: Instant Pot Duo Crisp Air Fryer $119.95

Philips Kitchen Premium Digital Air Fryer ($50 Off)

Amazon

We love that Philips’ Premium Digital Air Fryer heats up super quickly, with no preheating required, so you can jump into crispy, perfectly-cooked food with 90% less oil. More efficient than most air fryers we’ve seen, you can snag this deal for $49.96 off right now.

Buy: Philips Kitchen Premium Digital Air Fryer $249.95

GoWISE USA 7-Quart Digital Touchscreen Air Fryer (42% Off)

Amazon

The GoWISE 7-Qt air fryer has an extra large capacity basket, with the ability to roast a whole chicken and grill up to 5 burger patties. You can snag this air fryer for 43% off right now, and get this multifunctional must-have for $83.

Buy: GoWISE USA 7-Quart Air Fryer $91.09

Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker Air Fryer ($40 Off)

Amazon

Ninja Foodi’s 5-Quart pressure cooker and air fryer is a great solution for small spaces when you want more options for meal prepping without taking up too much space. You can still whip up a 4-lb chicken and 2 lbs of french fries with that signature crispy finish, all for under $100.

Buy: Ninja Foodi 5-Quart Pressure Cooker Air Fryer $89.99

Instant Pot Vortex Pro 10-Quart Air Fryer ($50 Off)

Amazon

From the same brand that makes the Instant Pot, there’s very little this massive air fryer can’t do — and you can get it now for $50 off. With nine built-in smart programs, you air fry, bake, roast, broil, and more (it even comes with the rotisserie basket).

Buy: Instant Pox Vortex Pro 10-Quart Air Fryer $119.95

Ninja Foodi DualZone 2-Basket Air Fryer ($20 Off)

Target

If you’re feeding a big family, then Ninja Foodi’s dual-basket oven should be your first pick. With a full 8 quarts of capacity, everything you’re cooking will be finished at the same time, and we’ve found this extra-large fryer on sale for $20 off right now.

Buy: Ninja Foodi DualZone 2-Basket Air Fryer $179.99

DASH Tasti-Crisp 2.6-Quart Air Fyer (20% Off)

Amazon

This compact Tasti-Crisp air fryer is half the weight of a standard fryer, so you can add more crisp to your dinner no matter how small your cooking space. The best part? The price has also been slashed by 20% for bigger savings.

Buy: DASH Tasti-Crisp 2.6-Quart Air Fryer $59.95

Ultrean 4.2-Quart Air Fryer (50% Off)

Amazon

With its tactile LCD display, adjustable timer and temperature, there’s never been a simpler fryer to use than Ultrean’s 4.2-Quart Air Fryer. If you’re new to this kind of cooking, you can get simple and effective air frying for 50% off with this latest Amazon deal.

Buy: Ultrean 4.2-Quart Air Fryer $69.99

Instant Pot Omni Plus 20-Quart Air Fryer Toaster Oven (50% Off)

Amazon

Instant Pot’s latest entry into the toaster oven space can do everything their popular air fryers can and more, with 10-in-1 smart functions. It’s a number one seller for a reason, and can fit a 12-inch pizza, 6 slices of bread, and a whole rotisserie chicken, all for a whopping 50% off.

Buy: Instant Pot Omni Plus Air Fryer Toaster Oven $284.99

CROWNFUL 7-Quart Air Fryer (43% Off)

Amazon

If you’re looking for super-specific presets, CROWNFUL’S 7-Quart air fryer will help you simplify the entire cooking process, and it’s on sale for only $62.67. With this 30% discount, you’ll get CROWNFUL’S 12-preset cooking menu, including specifics for fish, chicken legs, and pork chops.

Buy: CROWNFUL 7-Quart Air Fryer $89.99

CHEFMAN Max XL 8-Quart Air Fryer (29% Off)

Amazon

What this air fryer lacks in presets it makes up for in spacious capacity and handy extra features — all discounted to just $85 right now. Get 29% off CHEFMAN’s Max XL air fryer with a large 8-Quart basket, and an LED shake reminder to ensure evenly fried foods.

Buy: CHEFMAN Max XL 8-Quart Air Fryer $84.99

Cuisinart TOA-65 Air Fryer Toaster Oven ($74 Off)

Amazon

If you’re looking for one of the best combination air fryer toaster ovens , you’ll get the best of both worlds with this Cuisinart TOA-65 Air Fryer Toaster Oven , on sale right now for $74 off.

Buy: Cuisinart TOA-65 Air Fryer Toaster Oven $270.95

Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven ($99.99)

Amazon

Another Instant Pot air fryer is coming out of the gate hot with slashed price — the Vortex Plus has all the best features of an smart air fryer (customizable cook programs), with a clear window and a progress bar so you can monitor your food as it cooks without taking out the basket. This is the lowest price we’ve seen for this air fryer this season, so take advantage of this 38% off deal while it’s under $100.

Buy: Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven $158.95