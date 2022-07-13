ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

RS Recommends: These Prime Day Deals Prove Top-Rated Air Fryers Are a Must-Have

By Sage Anderson
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

We know that you’ve got precious countertop real estate probably taken up with all the kitchen gadgets you bought over the course of the pandemic — but unlike singular-purpose bread-makers and home brewing kits , air fryers are some of the best countertop appliances, and the most versatile. They’re all-in-one gadgets that can tackle full meals like a steak dinner just as well as they can whip up a batch fries.

While you may think of countertop fryers as a way for your mom to remove oil from her fried foods, but even celebrities (and celebrity chefs alike) are endorsing them as serious cooking tools. Breville’s latest Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro connects to guided recipes and content from world-class chefs like Carla Lalli Music, Nik Sharma, and long-standing Top Chef judge Gregory Gourde. Even actress and wellness leader Drew Barrymore used air frying so much in her own kitchen, she created her own, the Beautiful Touchscreen Air Fryer .

Air fryers are clearly a hot commodity right now, but that means that deals are popping up and cooling down faster than you can crisp up a basket of chicken wings. There’s also so many different kinds of models, how can you tell which one is the right one for you?

When you’re shopping for the best air fryer deals, you want to invest in a model that’s not only easy to use, but most importantly, has enough features that you can utilize beyond just purely frying. You can get more compact models meant for one person (or small apartments) for as low as $30, but if you’re trying to feed an entire family, you can still find air fryer sales for larger ovens with more capacity. Here are the best air fryer deals and discounts online that we’ve found recently — and don’t forget to check back in, as we’ll update the deals when they expire.

What Are the Best Black Friday Air Fryer Deals?

This year for Black Friday 2022 , we’re anticipating big Amazon deals on select Instant Brand and Ninja products, including the best-selling Instant Pot and Ninja air fryers. But the good news is that we’ve already spotted some of the lowest prices of the year on these best-selling kitchen appliances, so you don’t even need to wait until Prime Day to buy a new air fryer. Here are the best Prime Day air fryer deals to shop right now, and be sure to check back as we update the list.

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer ($40 Off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QTBib_0fJxQ5Ny00

Amazon

The Ninja air fryer doesn’t have an automatic button for any specific foods, but we like that it’s lightweight and easy to store, and preheats very quickly. Right now, you can get this efficient air fryer for just $95.

Buy: Ninja 4 Qt Air Fryer $99.95

Proscenic T21 XL Air Fryer ($42 Off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uNdNO_0fJxQ5Ny00

Amazon

Looking for an air fryer with smart capabilities? You can get $41 off the Proscenic T21 XL 5.8-Qt air fryer right now, which lets you schedule the cooking, adjust and monitor the temperature, and customize your own recipes with Alexa voice commands.
This discount brings the air fryer down to under $100, and you’ll be able to snag it for just $87.

Buy: Proscenic T21 XL Air Fryer $129.00

Instant Pot Duo Crisp Air Fryer Pressure Cooker ($60 Off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GrBv0_0fJxQ5Ny00

Amazon

The Instant Pot Duo Crisp is the best of both worlds, a combination pressure cooker, slow cooker, air fryer, and sous vide machine, making it one of the most streamlined kitchen appliances you can have. Right now, the 30% off deal has brought it down to the lowest price we’ve seen.

Buy: Instant Pot Duo Crisp Air Fryer $119.95

Philips Kitchen Premium Digital Air Fryer ($50 Off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ew7Nn_0fJxQ5Ny00

Amazon

We love that Philips’ Premium Digital Air Fryer heats up super quickly, with no preheating required, so you can jump into crispy, perfectly-cooked food with 90% less oil. More efficient than most air fryers we’ve seen, you can snag this deal for $49.96 off right now.

Buy: Philips Kitchen Premium Digital Air Fryer $249.95

GoWISE USA 7-Quart Digital Touchscreen Air Fryer (42% Off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gqQxU_0fJxQ5Ny00

Amazon

The GoWISE 7-Qt air fryer has an extra large capacity basket, with the ability to roast a whole chicken and grill up to 5 burger patties. You can snag this air fryer for 43% off right now, and get this multifunctional must-have for $83.

Buy: GoWISE USA 7-Quart Air Fryer $91.09

Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker Air Fryer ($40 Off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29FXFp_0fJxQ5Ny00

Amazon

Ninja Foodi’s 5-Quart pressure cooker and air fryer is a great solution for small spaces when you want more options for meal prepping without taking up too much space. You can still whip up a 4-lb chicken and 2 lbs of french fries with that signature crispy finish, all for under $100.

Buy: Ninja Foodi 5-Quart Pressure Cooker Air Fryer $89.99

Instant Pot Vortex Pro 10-Quart Air Fryer ($50 Off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1La55a_0fJxQ5Ny00

Amazon

From the same brand that makes the Instant Pot, there’s very little this massive air fryer can’t do — and you can get it now for $50 off. With nine built-in smart programs, you air fry, bake, roast, broil, and more (it even comes with the rotisserie basket).

Buy: Instant Pox Vortex Pro 10-Quart Air Fryer $119.95

Ninja Foodi DualZone 2-Basket Air Fryer ($20 Off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g7Hit_0fJxQ5Ny00

Target

If you’re feeding a big family, then Ninja Foodi’s dual-basket oven should be your first pick. With a full 8 quarts of capacity, everything you’re cooking will be finished at the same time, and we’ve found this extra-large fryer on sale for $20 off right now.

Buy: Ninja Foodi DualZone 2-Basket Air Fryer $179.99

DASH Tasti-Crisp 2.6-Quart Air Fyer (20% Off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p9LYM_0fJxQ5Ny00

Amazon

This compact Tasti-Crisp air fryer is half the weight of a standard fryer, so you can add more crisp to your dinner no matter how small your cooking space. The best part? The price has also been slashed by 20% for bigger savings.

Buy: DASH Tasti-Crisp 2.6-Quart Air Fryer $59.95

Ultrean 4.2-Quart Air Fryer (50% Off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rJqMy_0fJxQ5Ny00

Amazon

With its tactile LCD display, adjustable timer and temperature, there’s never been a simpler fryer to use than Ultrean’s 4.2-Quart Air Fryer. If you’re new to this kind of cooking, you can get simple and effective air frying for 50% off with this latest Amazon deal.

Buy: Ultrean 4.2-Quart Air Fryer $69.99

Instant Pot Omni Plus 20-Quart Air Fryer Toaster Oven (50% Off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QgbtQ_0fJxQ5Ny00

Amazon

Instant Pot’s latest entry into the toaster oven space can do everything their popular air fryers can and more, with 10-in-1 smart functions. It’s a number one seller for a reason, and can fit a 12-inch pizza, 6 slices of bread, and a whole rotisserie chicken, all for a whopping 50% off.

Buy: Instant Pot Omni Plus Air Fryer Toaster Oven $284.99

CROWNFUL 7-Quart Air Fryer (43% Off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YZi3G_0fJxQ5Ny00

Amazon

If you’re looking for super-specific presets, CROWNFUL’S 7-Quart air fryer will help you simplify the entire cooking process, and it’s on sale for only $62.67. With this 30% discount, you’ll get CROWNFUL’S 12-preset cooking menu, including specifics for fish, chicken legs, and pork chops.

Buy: CROWNFUL 7-Quart Air Fryer $89.99

CHEFMAN Max XL 8-Quart Air Fryer (29% Off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N8yGy_0fJxQ5Ny00

Amazon

What this air fryer lacks in presets it makes up for in spacious capacity and handy extra features — all discounted to just $85 right now. Get 29% off CHEFMAN’s Max XL air fryer with a large 8-Quart basket, and an LED shake reminder to ensure evenly fried foods.

Buy: CHEFMAN Max XL 8-Quart Air Fryer $84.99

Cuisinart TOA-65 Air Fryer Toaster Oven ($74 Off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ON6VE_0fJxQ5Ny00

Amazon

If you’re looking for one of the best combination air fryer toaster ovens , you’ll get the best of both worlds with this Cuisinart TOA-65 Air Fryer Toaster Oven , on sale right now for $74 off.

Buy: Cuisinart TOA-65 Air Fryer Toaster Oven $270.95

Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven ($99.99)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FJiCR_0fJxQ5Ny00

Amazon

Another Instant Pot air fryer is coming out of the gate hot with slashed price — the Vortex Plus has all the best features of an smart air fryer (customizable cook programs), with a clear window and a progress bar so you can monitor your food as it cooks without taking out the basket. This is the lowest price we’ve seen for this air fryer this season, so take advantage of this 38% off deal while it’s under $100.

Buy: Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven $158.95

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Kanye West Left Production Company Hanging for $7.1 Million, New Lawsuit Claims

Click here to read the full article. Kanye West is facing a new lawsuit filed by a production company accusing him of owing over $7 million in outstanding fees for work on various projects over the past year. According to court documents obtained by Rolling Stone, Phantom Labs says it worked with Ye between June 2021 and March 2022 on major events like the “Free Larry Hoover”/Drake reconciliation concert, a listening event for Donda 2 in Miami, and four “Sunday Service” performances. While Phantom Labs says it “was timely paid” for the first few projects they did with West, invoices eventually...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Brittney Griner’s Lawyers Tell Russian Court That Marijuana Was Medically Prescribed

Brittney Griner’s lawyers told a Russian court that the WNBA star was prescribed medical cannabis at the latest hearing for Griner’s drug possession trial on Friday. Griner was detained at a Moscow-area airport for having vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage, resulting in the drug smuggling charges. However, during the hearing, Griner’s lawyers produced a U.S. doctor’s letter that recommended the Phoenix Mercury star use medical marijuana to treat pain.
NBA
People

Amazon's New Prime Day Deals May Be Even Better Than Yesterday's — Here Are 75 Worth Adding to Your Cart

It's still a Prime member's paradise over on Amazon, because day two of the retailer's biggest sale of the year is happening now!. The mega-savings extravaganza kicked off early yesterday, offering anyone with a Prime membership exclusive access to more than 2 million deals — and today, July 13, the savings are just as good. Since time is quickly ticking away, to help you successfully navigate the final day of Amazon's sale, we've pulled together a list of the 75 best Prime deals that you absolutely need to get in your cart before it's over.
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Barrymore
People

All of These Post-Prime Day Deals Are $10 or Less — Including Hanes T-Shirts, Neutrogena Sunscreen, and More

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. At least that's the case when it comes to this year's post-Prime Day deals. The global 48-hour shopping event may have come to an end on July 13, but there are still plenty of markdowns happening if you know where to look. Luckily, we did the hard work for you and scoured Amazon for great inexpensive finds that are under $11 (it's our job, after all) across home, fashion, and beauty categories.
SHOPPING
The Verge

The worst Amazon Prime Day deals of 2022

Everybody loves a good deal. That’s largely the appeal behind e-commerce “holidays” like Amazon Prime Day. The only problem is while you’re lured in by the promise of paying less, you might actually find yourself bamboozled. In recent years, Amazon’s become a minefield of legitimate products...
RETAIL
NBC News

Prime Day 2022 bestsellers: The most purchased deals

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. With the thousands of deals that made up...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Fryer#Celebrity Chefs#Food And Drink#Fried Foods#Cooking#Top Chef
Rolling Stone

William Hart, Co-Founder and Lead Singer for Soul Stars the Delfonics, Dead at 77

William “Poogie” Hart, the lead singer and songwriter for the celebrated Philadelphia soul outfit the Delfonics, has died. He was 77. Hart’s son, Hadi, confirmed his death to Rolling Stone, saying the singer died from complications during surgery on Thursday, July 14. “His music touched millions, continues to touch millions,” Hadi said. “His body might not be here, but his music will live forever. He was a great man, he loved his family, he loved God, and he just loved people. Great heart, great spirit. That was my dad.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Rolling Stone

N95 Masks vs. KN95 Masks: Which Work Best to Protect Against Covid?

Click here to read the full article. Though mask restrictions are easing across the country (and around the world), officials say you shouldn’t be taking off your masks just yet, especially if you’re in crowded places or starting to travel. Even if you have received your vaccine and booster, medical experts continue to promote the wearing of face coverings as an effective way to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the Omicron variant, the new BA.5 variant and other potentially harmful viruses in the air. And while airlines and the FAA have relaxed guidelines mandating the wearing of face masks in-flight, many...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rolling Stone

Ivana Trump, Ex-Wife and Business Partner of Donald Trump, Dead at 73

Ivana Trump, the ex-wife and longtime business partner of former President Donald Trump, died Thursday, July 14, at her home in New York City, ABC News reports. She was 73. The Trump family confirmed her death in a statement, saying, “Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend. Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Rolling Stone

#Epsteined Trended After Ivana Trump Died, Proving Liberals Can Be Just as Brain-Poisoned as the Right

On Thursday afternoon, former President Donald Trump reported on his app TruthSocial that his ex-wife, the New York City socialite Ivana Trump and mother to his three eldest children, had died at the age of 73 after being found at the bottom of the stairs of her townhouse. The fall, which caused her blunt force injuries to her torso, was ruled accidental by the NYC Medical Examiner’s Office.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

Secret Service Deleted Jan. 6 Texts After Oversight Request … For Some Reason

The Secret Service deleted text messages from Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, 2021 after oversight officials requested them, The Intercept reported on Thursday. The revelation came in a letter obtained by the Jan. 6 committee that was sent by Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General — which oversees the Secret Service — to the House and Senate homeland security committees. The letter notes that the DHS IG’s office requested the Secret Service’s electronic communications from Jan. 5 and Jan. 6 before being informed that the communications had been erased. The letter reportedly notes that the erasure took place after the request was made. Secret Service has claimed the communications were deleted as part of a “device-replacement program.”
U.S. POLITICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: AirPods Start at Just $99 as Part of Surprise Apple Sale

Click here to read the full article. Apple’s AirPods continue to be one of the most popular wireless earbuds on the market, with their signature stark-white design and consistently clear audio making the buds a must-have accessory for both music lovers and casual listeners alike. The AirPods are now into their third incarnation, with the Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) having been released last fall. That’s let to deep discounts on the previous AirPods models, as well as the older AirPods Pro. The 3rd-Generation AirPods have also gone on sale recently, getting a discount for the first time since the holidays. Apple never...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

Bad Bunny Was the Star of the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game

Click here to read the full article. Bad Bunny, Quavo, JoJo Siwa and Simu Liu were among the artists, actors and athletes that took part in the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium Saturday, but it was the Puerto Rican superstar (and, well, Bryan Cranston’s beard) that stole the show. Bad Bunny (@sanbenito) reads the Team Los Angeles lineup for the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball game. pic.twitter.com/gbKW0pMh1B — James H. Williams ➡️ MLB ASG (@JHWreporter) July 17, 2022 After announcing his team’s roster, Bad Bunny received one of the bigger ovations from those in attendance. However, fans would have...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Disgraced Lawyer Alex Murdaugh Indicted For Allegedly Murdering His Wife and Son

Disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh has been indicted on murder charges in the 2021 shooting deaths of his wife and son. He has been charged with two counts of murder, and two counts of possessing a firearm during a crime. According to indictments handed down on Thursday from a grand jury in Colleton County, Murdaugh used a rifle to kill his wife, Maggie, and a shotgun to kill his son Paul a year ago.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Rolling Stone

Adam Kinginzer: ‘Quite Crazy’ That Secret Service Would Delete Jan. 6 Text Messages

Click here to read the full article. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, one of only two Republicans on the Jan. 6 committee, said it would be “quite crazy” if the Secret Service deleted text messages related to Jan. 6. The Secret Service has come under scrutiny after pivotal testimony from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, who testified to the panel that she was told Trump lunged at an agent in a desperate attempt to go to the Capitol as a mob of his supporters descended on Congress. News broke Friday that some Secret Service text messages had been lost when devices were...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

66K+
Followers
20K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy