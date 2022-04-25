ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Atlanta Building Is One Of The Most Abandoned Places In America

By Logan DeLoye
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

It might not be shocking that one of the most abandoned places in the entire country is an old prison, but the history of this place will surprise you.

The Active Times compiled a list of the most chilling abandoned places in America and the Atlanta Prison Farm was the first to be mentioned. The prison used to be a working farm that 700 inmates helped to maintain before it closed in the middle of the 90's. The criminals would plant, grow crops and assist livestock all while serving their sentence. Years after closing, the prison farm caught fire and no one did anything to salvage it.

Here is what The Active Times had to say about the Atlanta Prison Farm:

" Georgia’s 400-acre Atlanta Prison Farm operated for more than 50 years before closing in 1995. It housed more than 700 criminals who helped maintain a working farm that produced dairy, livestock and canned vegetables. In October 2009, 14 years after the facility closed, the roof caught fire, and instead of extinguishing it, firemen let the blaze burn out. Today, the old correctional facility is damaged, decayed and covered with vines and graffiti. It’s quite a ghoulish sight, so it’s ill-advised to visit."

For more of the most abandoned places in America visit here .

