Post-spring position recap: Can anyone emerge to push Thompson for the starting QB job?

Spring ball is in the rearview mirror and Nebraska football now moves into the next phase of the offseason.

There is plenty of movement on the horizon in the transfer portal around the country, so every team is constantly in at least some state of flux. However, it’s a good time to look at the Husker roster and recap spring developments and forecast the coming weeks and months.

We now turn to the offense, and start with the premier position in the sport.

Quarterbacks

What we learned this spring: We learned Casey Thompson, a transfer from Texas, has the inside track to the starting job. Big surprise, right? Go ahead and say it's a predictable development, but let's be clear: If Thompson would've had a disappointing spring, he probably wouldn't have been the starter with the top-unit offense in the Red-White Spring Game. What's more, the fact Thompson played only three series in the final scrimmage of spring ball may speak to his solid standing atop the depth chart.

A 6-foot-1, 200-pound junior, Thompson told reporters that over the course of 15 spring practices he threw somewhere in the neighborhood of the upper 20s or lower 30s in touchdown passes, with four or five interceptions on more than 200 attempts.

Meanwhile, Chubba Purdy, a transfer from Florida State, looked the best out of all of Nebraska's quarterbacks in the spring game. Trouble is, the 6-2, 210-pound redshirt freshman spent most of spring ball limited by a foot injury.

Come August, Nebraska coaches will count on Purdy and sophomore Logan Smothers to push Thompson for the starting job, although we all know who is the clear-cut favorite.

Questions remaining: Oh, there are a lot of questions in part because we don't know exactly what Nebraska's offense ultimately will look like. For instance: How much will new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple ask Thompson to run the ball? Thompson's father, Charles Thompson, has said his son was attracted to Nebraska in part because Casey will be better able to showcase that part of his game.

A lot of people wonder if any of Nebraska's other quarterbacks will hop into the transfer portal. Smothers has indicated he's at Nebraska for the long haul. But you wonder about redshirt freshman Heinrich Haarberg, who faces a long climb up the depth chart. He generally looked good in the spring game until gunning a late interception.

True freshman Richard Torres was limited all spring by a knee injury suffered in high school.

Quotable: “He’s a very vocal leader and guys rally around that,” wide receiver Oliver Martin said of Thompson. “And it’s not a forced leadership. It’s pretty natural. That’s even better. So, guys rally around that and then he puts in a ton of time studying film, knowing the playbook. So he can come out and execute plays well and he’s asserted himself as the quarterback.”

Best-case scenario: Thompson stays healthy and takes his game to a higher level during preseason camp in advance of Nebraska's opener Aug. 27 against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland. With so many changes in the program during the offseason, and so much pressure on Scott Frost's program, Nebraska really could use stability at the QB position. That said, it could help Thompson if he feels heat from another QB on the team.