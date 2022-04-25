ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun City, AZ

Alphonse "Al" John Janicki

Sun City Independent
Sun City Independent
Alphonse "Al" John Janicki was born in Toledo, Ohio on 08/06/1931 and passed away on 04/19/2022 at the age of 90 in Sun City, Arizona where he lived since 2000. He was preceded in death by Parents: Walter and Martha, his sisters Bernadine and Jaqueline, and brothers Walter Jr., Edward. Al leaves behind his loving wife Carmancita and two sons Scott & Troy, along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many other family and friends. Services are to be held Friday, April 29th at 10 am, at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Sun City, Arizona. Laid to rest at Sunland Memorial Park, with the celebration of life to follow at Vintage Vehicles of Sun City 10411 W Grand Ave Sun City.

Sun City Independent

Sun City readers struggle through injustice

On the same day when Ketanji Brown-Jackson was celebrated as the first woman of color named to the Supreme Court, Fairway Readers met to discuss "The Nickel Boys," a historical fiction novel by Colton Whitehead about a young black boy's journey and death in the late Jim Crow era of the South.
SUN CITY, AZ
