Three Dallas high schools are at the head of their class when it comes to the best public high schools in Texas. New rankings from U.S. News & World Report put Dallas ISD’s School for the Talented and Gifted at No. 8 nationally (up from No. 13 last year) among the country’s best high schools and at No. 1 in Texas. It also ranks No. 8 nationally among the best STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) high schools and No. 4 among the best magnet high schools.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO