PFL 2022, Week 2: Make your predictions for Austin vs. Cappelozza, Palmer vs. Wade

Saba Bolaghi vs. Alejandro Flores

Records: Saba Bolaghi (14-2-1), Alejandro Flores (20-3)

Past five: Bolaghi 4-1, Flores 4-1

Division: Featherweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.24.22): N/A

Sheymon Moraes vs. Boston Salmon

Records: Sheymon Moraes (13-5), Boston Salmon (8-3)

Past five: Moraes 2-3, Salmon 3-2

Division: Featherweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.24.22): N/A

Klidson Abreu vs. Adam Keresh

Records: Klidson Abreu (15-5), Adam Keresh (5-0)

Past five: Abreu 1-4, Keresh 5-0

Division: Heavyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.24.22): N/A

Denis Goltsov vs. Sam Kei

Records: Denis Goltsov (27-7), Sam Kei (8-5)

Past five: Goltsov 3-2, Kei 4-1

Division: Heavyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.24.22): N/A

Kyle Bochniak vs. Bubba Jenkins

Records: Kyle Bochniak (11-5), Bubba Jenkins (16-5)

Past five: Bochniak 3-2, Jenkins 4-1

Division: Featherweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.24.22): N/A

Ante Delija vs. Matheus Scheffel

Records: Ante Delija (19-5), Matheus Scheffel (15-7)

Past five: Delija 3-2, Scheffel 3-2

Division: Heavyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.24.22): N/A

Ryoji Kudo vs. Brendan Loughnane

Records: Ryoji Kudo (10-2-1), Brendan Loughnane (21-4)

Past five: Kudo 4-1, Loughnane 4-1

Division: Featherweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.24.22): N/A

Renan Ferreira vs. Jamelle Jones

Records: Renan Ferreira (8-2), Jamelle Jones (12-7)

Past five: Ferreira 4-1, Jones 3-2

Division: Heavyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.24.22): N/A

Lance Palmer vs. Chris Wade

Records: Lance Palmer (22-5), Chris Wade (20-7)

Past five: Palmer 3-2, Wade 3-2

Division: Featherweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.24.22): N/A

Stuart Austin vs. Bruno Cappelozza

Records: Stuart Austin (15-7), Bruno Cappelozza (14-5)

Past five: Austin 3-2, Cappelozza 4-1

Division: Heavyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.24.22): N/A

PFL 2022, Week 2 fight card (as of April 25, 4 p.m. ET)

MAIN CARD (ESPN2, 9 p.m. ET)

Ryoji Kudo vs. Brendan Loughnane

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)