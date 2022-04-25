As NFL Draft week begins, here's a look at where analysts have former Huskers ranked

Nebraska football’s drought of first-round draft picks is likely to continue when the NFL’s three-day draft kicks off Thursday evening in Las Vegas, but, overall, the Huskers should be better represented than they have been in recent years.

Center Cameron Jurgens, cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt and linebacker JoJo Domann are likely to be the first three former Nebraska standouts off the board, and there are multiple others who have a chance of hearing their names called on Saturday in the later rounds.

Here’s a look at a few of the Huskers’ top draft prospects and where they’re ranked according to various outlets and recent mock drafts as the real thing draws near.

Cam Jurgens

Center, 6-foot-3, 304 pounds

Rankings

The Athletic: No. 49 overall, C2.

ESPN: No. 91, C2

CBSSports: No. 147, OL29.

Matt Miller: No. 69, C2.

Consensus: No. 105.

Analysis: Some may have wondered if Jurgens declared for the NFL Draft a year too early when he did so back in December, but his stock has risen throughout the pre-draft process thanks to his upper-end athleticism and impressive film. Now there’s some thinking that he could be the first of the former Huskers to hear his name called and it could happen as early as the second round.

At this point, at least three major outlets have him ranked as the second-best center prospect, behind only Iowa All-American Tyler Linderbaum. If NFL teams see the Beatrice native the same way, he’ll know his next stop before Friday night is finished.

Cam Taylor-Britt

Cornerback, 5-11, 200

Rankings

The Athletic: No. 57 overall, CB8.

ESPN: No. 151, S13.

CBSSports: No. 126, CB11.

Matt Miller: No. 91, S8.

Consensus: No. 102.

Analysis: Opinions are essentially split on whether Taylor-Britt eventually ends up at cornerback or safety at the next level, but running 4.36 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in March certainly didn’t hurt his cause in convincing teams that he can hold up on the edge. Like Jurgens, Taylor-Britt has seen his stock rise over recent weeks. He could also end up going on Friday and, if not, he’ll hear his name called early on Saturday.

JoJo Domann

Linebacker, 6-1, 230

Rankings

The Athletic: No. 104, LB10.

ESPN: No. 92, S9.

CBSSports: No. 176, LB24.

Matt Miller: No. 154, LB13.

Consensus: No. 148.

Analysis: Domann handled all sorts of duties for the Huskers, and that versatility will serve him well at the next level. He may not have wowed scouts at the combine in March, but he certainly didn’t harm his stock, either. If he doesn’t go on Friday, he likely won’t last long into Saturday.

Austin Allen

Tight end, 6-8, 260

Rankings

The Athletic: No. 247, TE17.

ESPN: No. 217, TE13.

CBSSports: No. 368, TE21.

Matt Miller: No. 281, TE17.

Consensus: No. 247.

Analysis: After the top three Huskers, most draft analysts see a substantial drop. If a fourth Nebraska player is drafted, the most likely candidate seems like Allen, though it’s possible a team likes somebody else in the late rounds. Either way, the Aurora native is most likely waiting until Saturday and then seeing what happens from there. He finished his NU career with 602 receiving yards and Big Ten tight end of the year honors this fall.

Depending on the draft analyst or mock draft, there are also folks out there who think any of defensive linemen Ben Stille and Damion Daniels or wide receiver Samori Toure could end up getting drafted on Day 3, as well. If not, each would likely be attractive as undrafted free agents. Safeties Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke are likely to make it into a camp somewhere as well.

Toure, in particular, has made several visits with NFL teams over the past couple of weeks and has been mentioned as a potential stock riser as the draft nears. He was very productive at Montana during the early part of his career and led Nebraska with 898 receiving yards in his lone season at the FBS level as well.