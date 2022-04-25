ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Stevie Nicks Announces New Solo Headlining Dates

By Allison Rapp
94.1 KRNA
94.1 KRNA
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Stevie Nicks has announced four new 2022 solo performances that will take place in June at various amphitheaters across the U.S. The first of the new dates is scheduled to take place in Ridgewood, Wash., on June 10. The Fleetwood Mac singer and songwriter will then head to the Bay Area...

krna.com

Comments / 0

Related
94.1 KRNA

Patty Griffin’s New Album Features Robert Plant Collaboration

Singer-songwriter Patty Griffin will release TAPE on June 10, a collection of rare demos and home recordings. All of the songs on the upcoming album were hand-picked by Griffin herself, after combing through old personal recordings chronicling a 26-year career. "I really liked some of the songs. They were better than I had remembered," the singer said in a statement. TAPE will be the first collection of new material since the Americana artist's self-titled Grammy-winning album in 2019.
MUSIC
94.1 KRNA

Journey Tease New Song ‘You Got the Best of Me’

Journey have teased a new song called “You Got the Best of Me,” the latest release from their upcoming album Freedom. “Our newest single ‘You Got the Best of Me’ is out tonight everywhere!” the band tweeted, with an accompanying snippet of the new track.
MUSIC
94.1 KRNA

Randy Rand, Autograph Founding Bassist, Dies

Randy Rand, founding bassist for the ‘80s hair metal group Autograph, has died. The rocker’s passing was confirmed in a post to Autograph’s social media pages. “It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of our cherished friend and founding member of Autograph, Randy Rand,” the band’s message read. “Although beyond devastated, we find some comfort and solace knowing the last couple of years have been some of his happiest as an artist and as a performer. Randy was the consummate optimist and was so excited to see the new direction, creativity and renewed energy with the band. You could feel his excitement- as it was quite palpable with his playing abilities, performances and the way he interacted with his beloved fans.”
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
94.1 KRNA

Waterloo Cabin Mansion Is Straight Out of Bridgerton

I might have found the diamond of the season right here in Waterloo!. The hit Netflix show Bridgerton returned for a second season on March 25th. Fans are still buzzing (pun intended) over the show and all of the characters. This Regency Era show follows the well-to-do Bridgertons as they...
WATERLOO, IA
94.1 KRNA

18 Rockers These Bands Tried to Erase

Bon Jovi's Hugh McDonald is the patron saint for those found our list of Rockers These Bands Tried to Erase – the rare example of somebody who moved from the unrecognized to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. That's not how it usually goes. Instead, you have a...
MUSIC
94.1 KRNA

New Cedar Rapids Restaurant to Host Grand Opening Next Week [PHOTOS]

It's been a long wait, but you'll soon be able to sink your teeth into the food and quench your thirst, at a new Cedar Rapids restaurant. Delays in openings are something we've certainly become familiar with due to shortages of both construction materials and workers, but the time has finally arrived for the opening of Barrel House in Cedar Rapids.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
94.1 KRNA

China King Announces Opening Day For New Marion Location

We're getting close to the re-opening of one of my favorite restaurants in the area, and certainly one of the best that Marion has to offer! The family behind China King restaurant in Marion has announced the opening date for their new Marion location!. The old China King location, at...
MARION, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stevie Nicks
94.1 KRNA

A Cedar Rapids Farm Was Featured in People Magazine [PHOTOS]

Prince Harry's face covers the latest issue of People Magazine that just hit newsstands on Friday, but it's not Harry's interview that caught the attention of Eastern Iowans flipping through the pages. If you open up page 24 of the May 2nd issue, you'll see some photos of llamas in costumes. Read the article, and you'll learn that those llamas are from right here in Cedar Rapids!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
94.1 KRNA

West End in Marion Reveals New Expansion Project [PHOTOS]

The little restaurant called West End in Marion has quickly become a favorite spot to grab coffee, breakfast, or lunch. The adorable historic brick building along 6th Avenue in Marion debuted back in 2019. Since then the area has undergone a significant expansion, and another project in the area is underway.
MARION, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Rocks Amphitheatre#Bonnaroo Music Festival#La#Wa#Ut Usana
94.1 KRNA

Bonnie Raitt Says Prince Sampled Her Slide Guitar on ‘Cream’

Bonnie Raitt has revealed that her slide guitar sound can be heard in one of Prince's chart-topping hits. “He sampled some of my slide on 'Cream,'” Raitt noted in an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe. “I just showed him how I do it. So I got the feeling he said, ‘I don't necessarily have to learn how to do this because I can just sample you.’”
MUSIC
94.1 KRNA

Poll: What’s the Best Metallica Album? – Vote Now

With 10 albums under their belt, Metallica have a bit of a shorter discography than some other bands that have been around for four decades, but you know what they say — quality over quantity. They're the biggest metal band in the world because of those 10 albums, but which of them is the best?
ROCK MUSIC
94.1 KRNA

A Midwest Home Inspired by ‘Friends’ is On the Market [GALLERY]

If you've ever dreamed of living in Monica's apartment, this might be the closest you'll ever get!. A listing on Zillow from Dayton, Ohio is getting quite a bit of attention this week! The small white home at 1535 Barney Ave looks pretty unassuming, but there's one little detail that may catch your eye: a purple door with a yellow frame around the peephole. Open that door, and you'll be transported to the world of Friends!
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
94.1 KRNA

New Cedar Rapids Wedding Venue Offers Courtyard and Putting Green [PHOTOS]

If you're about to get hitched and are on the hunt for a beautiful, fun wedding venue this could be it! Did we mention it has a putting green?. The new event venue is called The Midnight Gem. It's been in the works since the fall of 2020 and is expected to be completed by fall of this year. The owners are husband and wife duo Alex and Jordan Nelson are pictured below with shovels in hand ready to break ground and get the party started. With them are officials from builder Halo Companies and financier Green State Credit Union.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
94.1 KRNA

94.1 KRNA

Cedar Rapids, IA
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.1 KRNA plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy