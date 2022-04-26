ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur, LA

LA108 Road Closure Near Sulphur Starting April 26

Calcasieu Parish News
 2 days ago
Sulphur, LA – On April 25, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced that beginning April 26, LA 108 (Cities Service Hwy.) in Sulphur will be closed just north...

News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

