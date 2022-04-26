LA108 Road Closure Near Sulphur Starting April 26

Lane Closures on East McNeese Street in Lake Charles Starting April 4. On April 4, 2022, the Louisiana DOTD announced that there will be intermittent lane closures of the eastbound lanes on LA 385/LA 3186 (East McNeese Street), between Ryan Street and Louisiana Avenue in Lake Charles, beginning the same day. Closures are scheduled between the times of 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM, daily, and are expected to continue through Friday, June 3, 2022. These closures are necessary for Entergy Distribution and Transmission crews to change out wooden poles to metal poles.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 23 DAYS AGO