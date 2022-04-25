ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

NPS Considers Adding Wolves or Bears to Washington D.C. Area to Reduce Deer Population? Not Really

By Wade Thiel
Outdoor Life
Outdoor Life
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rQVS1_0fJwx89500
To curb whitetail deer numbers in urban and suburban parks in D.C. and Maryland, NPS might be considering introducing predators like bears and wolves. Courtney Celley / USFWS

The National Park Service recently shared plans to control the deer population in the D.C. area and reduce the number of deer by 15 to 20 percent over the next 10 years. According to WTOP, officials are even considering adding wolves or bears to the parklands to introduce natural predators, though the NPS later pushed back on that idea.

“What’s happening is [the deer are] not facing any real predation,” said Sean McGinty, an NPS spokesperson.

Deer have flourished in National Capital Parks – East with “low levels of disease, gentle winters, favorable habitats and vegetation in and around the parks, and no natural predators,” according to the NPS. An official Deer Management Plan for D.C. and Maryland parks under NPS management has not yet been implemented, but the high density of animals in the area makes one necessary. A 2021 NPS assessment showed an average deer population of almost 200 deer observed per night and nearly 175 deer per square mile in recent years. This concentration of animals raised habitat and human-wildlife conflict concerns among wildlife officials.

“Within forests, deer can significantly reduce forest regeneration by damaging and eating tree seedlings and saplings,” said McGinty. “Over time, this can degrade forests and the habitat they provide for other animals and plants.”

Adding natural predators to the area would theoretically help reduce the number of deer, although McGinty told WTOP that there isn’t really enough wilderness for black bears in the area. He did not mention any of the red tape involved with trying to introduce an already controversial predator to the nation’s capital. Hunting is not allowed in national parks, and many of the parks targeted for deer reduction are managed under the National Capital Parks umbrella.

In a later discussion with McGinty, he denied that bears or wolves would be introduced to the parks to cull deer populations. “There are no plans at all, point blank, period, end of story, to introduce predators within Washington D.C.,” he said. “Those animals require habitats that are not here.”

Additional management measures would include using trained marksmen and biologists to safely reduce the deer population in the area. This program is not expected to interfere with existing deer hunting licenses or deer seasons, and venison collected from any culling will be donated to local food pantries.

“Our plan remains to use trained sharpshooters within our parks utilizing extreme prerequisites for safety, ” said McGinty. “That remains our only option at this moment because unfortunately, it remains the only effective option for reducing the deer population in our area.”

The plan would impact Anacostia Park, Kenilworth Park and Aquatic Gardens, Fort Mahan, Fort Dupont, Fort Davis, Fort Chaplin, Fort Stanton, Fort Ricketts, Fort Greble, Battery Carroll, and Shepherd Parkway in Washington D.C. NPS also laid out plans for Maryland parks, including Fort Washington Park, Fort Foote, Piscataway Park, Oxon Cove Park, Harmony Hall, Greenbelt Park, Baltimore-Washington Parkway, and Suitland Parkway.

Editor’s Note: This Story was updated to include additional comments from the National Park Service.

Comments / 44

Deirdre Keeney
3d ago

The best way would be to allow a certain amount of urban bow hunters on certain days and require them to harvest a set amount of does to be donated to the food bank before they are allowed to harvest a buck that they are able to keep or donate to the food bank

Reply(3)
11
David Davis
3d ago

What happens when the big bad wolves come a knocking at your door, and eat Grandma, and bi-polar bears are problematic just look at how they walk in stores and take what they want, especially if momma bear is with cubs more problems.

Reply
8
Brenda Foley
2d ago

why don't you just open season for hunters for a year or so. we don't need wolves in this area. Coyotes are bad enough!

Reply
8
Related
KGW

Wolf population in Oregon flounders after poaching, car crashes

PORTLAND, Ore. — The growth of Oregon's wolf population slowed significantly last year because 21 animals were poisoned by poachers, hit by cars or were killed by wildlife officials after they attacked livestock, state wildlife authorities said Wednesday. The 2021 census counted 175 wolves, up just two animals from...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Maryland State
Washington, DC
Pets & Animals
Washington, DC
Lifestyle
City
Washington, DC
Outdoor Life

Near-Record Striped Bass Caught (and Released) in the Susquehanna River

Dan Radman and his buddy Jon Chalon were casting and trolling for striped bass last month from a small 14-foot johnboat at the mouth of the Susquehanna River when they hooked into a fish that could have challenged the Maryland state record. The anglers had driven three hours from New Canaan, Connecticut to fish for giant stripers, as they do each spring and summer.
NEW CANAAN, CT
The Georgia Sun

Giant lizards are invading South Georgia

Warming temperatures will have tegus on the move in southeast Georgia. Reporting sightings of tegus, alive or dead, is needed to keep the big, South American lizards from gaining a foothold in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR has been working with the public and...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Mcginty
Outdoor Life

Diehard Hog Hunter Kills a Giant 350-Pound Wild Boar in Georgia

Old—and oversized—wild hogs are smart and cagey. Equipped with remarkable senses of smell and hearing, they’ve got strong survival instincts. Wild pigs learn to stay away from humans and, when fully mature, they have no natural predators. For hunters who pursue them, big old boars with glistening white tusks are a challenge to hunt and a trophy to tag. That’s the way Arun Prakash Ramalingam, 41, sees it.
GEORGIA STATE
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nps#Fort Washington#Wolves#Deer Hunting#The National Park Service#Wtop#National Capital Parks#Deer Management Plan
98.3 The KEY

Your history teacher never told you Japan bombed Oregon & Washington

Since the end of World War II, the debate on whether the Japanese planned or did not plan to invade Washington and Oregon with troops still rages on. Some say the Japanese had no intention of invading the U.S. because of the long distance across the Pacific Ocean, and others say they were likely wary of a long drawn out battle with armed Americans, as most households in rural areas at the time had a firearm (81 years later this topic is still highly debated).
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
95 Rock KKNN

Could This $26 Million Cattle Ranch Be Colorado’s Yellowstone?

It could be possible to start your very own Dutton legacy in 2022 with a massive Colorado cattle ranch. No one can say for sure how large the Dutton Yellowstone Ranch actually is. However, there has been a lot of speculation. It has been mentioned in the show that the property is the size of Rhode Island. The state of Rhode Island is approximately 776,000 square acres, which is pretty huge.
COLORADO STATE
Outdoor Life

Outdoor Life

New York, NY
16K+
Followers
607
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Expert hunting and fishing tips, new gear reviews, and everything else you need to know about outdoor adventure. This is Outdoor Life.

 https://www.outdoorlife.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy