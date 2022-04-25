ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

Rotary Club of Aiken learns about history of local Jewish community

By Dede Biles dbiles@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 3 days ago
The history of Aiken’s Jewish community is an “important part” of the city’s past, Steve Silver told the Rotary Club of Aiken during the organization’s meeting Monday at Newberry Hall.

It’s also, Silver said, a story about “a culture of tolerance and inclusiveness, which is a part of the attractiveness of this town to everyone who lives here, Jewish or not.”

Silver is a member of the board of directors of the Adath Yeshurun synagogue, which celebrated the 100th anniversary of its charter in March.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the observance was delayed by a year.

In addition, Silver is the curator of “A Source of Light,” an exhibit about Aiken’s Jewish community that will be open through May 22 at the Aiken County Historical Museum.

The earliest known reference to the local Jewish community dates back to the 1850s, according to a video played by Silver for his Rotary Club audience.

During the 1890s, the first Jewish-owned “merchant stores” opened their doors to customers in Aiken.

By the 1950s, there were more than 20 Jewish-owned “merchant stores” here, the video’s narrator stated.

In all, more than 50 Jewish-owned stores in Aiken “were identified as part of the research that went into developing 'A Source of Light,'” Silver said.

They included Julia’s Dress Shop, Rudnick’s Furniture, Franzblau’s Hardware and Laurel Hardware.

In more recent times, competition from big box retailers caused the number of Jewish-owned business in Aiken to decline.

Silver also talked about some of Aiken’s prominent Jewish citizens.

“Jewish residents here kept their distinct identity, but were accepted and eventually became leaders in the broader Aiken community,” Silver said.

Mandle Surasky, who died in 1986, was a two-term Aiken mayor in the 1940s and also served as president of the Aiken Chamber of Commerce.

Nathan Persky, who died in 1965, was the chairman of the local Board of Health and a strong supporter of the Boy Scouts of America.

“His store in Aiken was the place to get Boy Scout uniforms and supplies,” Silver said.

All children who went to Persky’s business to shop “ended up with what they needed,” even if their parents couldn't afford it, Silver added.

Irene Rudnick, who died in 2019, was the Superintendent of Education for Aiken County. She also was the first woman elected to South Carolina’s legislature, according to the Jewish Historical Society of South Carolina.

As a member of the House of Representatives, Rudnick served District 81 for many years.

She helped found USC Aiken and was an attorney.

Following Rudnick’s death, S.C. Rep. Bill Clyburn, D-Aiken, described Rudnick as “a legend in this area and in the General Assembly of South Carolina.

“Often leadership in the General Assembly and citizens of this area used her as an example of fairness and inclusion,” Clyburn said.

