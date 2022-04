COVID-19 as the third leading cause of death in the U.S. in 2021, according to provisional data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The data shows the overall age-adjusted death rate for all causes in the U.S. was about 1% higher in 2021 than in 2020 while the death rate from COVID-19 increased by nearly 20%. The information was published in Friday’s CDC Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report and reported by CNN.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 22 HOURS AGO