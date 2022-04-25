ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Two plead guilty to passing bad checks at West Virginia dealerships

By Bailey Brautigan
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Two people have pleaded guilty in relation to a scheme to obtain vehicles from car dealerships in Kentucky and West Virginia.

Court documents say that 52-year-old Millard Patrick and 51-year-old Mindy Turner admitted that Turner passed a bad check at a car dealership in Louisville, Kentucky in June of 2021 so they could obtain a 2020 Ford Explorer valued at around $53,000. Court documents say that the two then transported the vehicle to West Virginia and tried to trade it in at a Charleston dealership for a more expensive Ford F-150.

Patrick admitted that he told an employee at the Charleston dealership that he worked for the US Marshal Service and that he would deliver a check in two days to pay for the trade-in. He said he asked the employee to hold a personal check as collateral and to not be alarmed if an armed deputy US Marshal appeared at the dealership to give him the check.

Both Patrick and Turner admitted to passing another bad check at a Hurricane dealership to obtain a Jeep Cherokee ($60,056.22 value) in July of 2021. They passed a bad check at a Ripley dealership the next day for a new Ford Explorer ($59,393.48 value) and tried to obtain a Ford F-150 ($64,108.24) from a Hurricane dealership. They were turned away when the bad check did not clear.

In all, $172,950 worth of vehicles was involved in this scheme.

Both pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the interstate transport of stolen property.

Turner will be sentenced on July 28, 2022, and Patrick will be sentenced on August 4, 2022. They both face a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

