ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Baby Otter Rescued by Pet Dog In Minnesota Will Make You Smile

By Curt St. John
KROC News
KROC News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you're looking for a story that will make you smile, how about a dog that just rescued a baby otter from a river here in Minnesota?. Talk about a Land of 10,000 Lakes feel-good story: It has pets, baby animals, a daring water rescue, and it has comes complete with...

krocnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
KDHL AM 920

How to Get Rid of Those Annoying Boxelder Bugs in Minnesota Right Now

Even though it's not usually common, boxelder bugs have invaded Minnesota this spring. Here's how to keep them from bugging you too much this season. If your house is like ours in northwest Rochester, it's been inundated by a barrage of those black and red flying bugs, especially on warmer days. Even though they're not usually a problem this time of year, boxelder bugs (Boisea trivittatus, if you're being all scientific) are back and have shown up across much of Minnesota this spring.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Pets & Animals
Rochester, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
City
Afton, MN
Local
Minnesota Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#River Otter#Otters#Baby Animals#Wrcmn
AM 1390 KRFO

Kids Bowl Free All Summer at 36 Minnesota Bowling Alleys

Kids Bowl Free is Back in Rochester, Minnesota in 2022!. Did you know that your kids can bowl for free all summer in Rochester, Minnesota? It's true! In fact, kids can bowl free all summer long at 36 bowling alleys in Minnesota and a whole bunch more in Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois! My kids took advantage of this amazing freebie a few years ago and they had a blast. If you are looking for something fun for your kids this summer, everything you need to know is below.
ROCHESTER, MN
ohmymag.co.uk

Dog who spent his entire life in a shelter gets rejected on his adoption day

Everyone deserves a happy ending, but unfortunately for this pup, it was not in his fate that day. Cody has been a resident at Martlesham Animal Centre for the last nine months, in addition to this he was previously cared by RSPCA in another location. The black terrier is 15-months old and has spent all his life in a shelter home.
PETS
AM 1390 KRFO

Never-Ending Winter Now Delaying Opening of Campgrounds in Minnesota

If you were looking to head out camping up north in some areas of Minnesota in early May, we have some bad news for you, courtesy of Old Man Winter. As we're all painfully aware, the warm spring weather to which we all look forward each year hasn't exactly been quick in arriving here in the Land of 10,000 (Still Partially Snow-Covered) Lakes. And while we've been dealing with an extended period of cold temperatures and windy conditions and rain here in Rochester and southeast Minnesota, at least we haven't had too much snow this spring (knock on wood!)
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
WJON

There Are Zero Families Living in Minnesota’s Smallest Town

You have to wonder what is the deal with a town of less than 10 people. Is it still a town? And what actually defines a "town" anyway?. I grew up in a very small town. At the time it had less than 1000 people. Now, I believe it is over 1,000- Eden Valley. And honestly, there was nothing to do when I was growing up. You had to drive to whatever neighboring small, but not as small, town was nearby for almost anything. No Target, no large grocery store. There was a grocery store back then, in fact, there were two of them. Now, none. You HAVE to drive somewhere else. No pizza delivery, no delivery of any kind. We had a school, post office, and a few shops around town. The good thing about a small town is that everyone knows you. The bad thing is that everyone knows you. In other words, there are good and bad about everywhere.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Rochester Shocked By News of Popular Restaurant Closing

I am absolutely shocked at the latest news from a popular restaurant in downtown Rochester, Minnesota. A place that has been serving customers amazing food for 4 years is closing on Saturday, April 30th. Cameo Restaurant is Closing in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota. Extremely sad news was shared on Wednesday, April...
ROCHESTER, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Who Has the Best Cheeseburger in Central Minnesota? [VOTE]

Let's all chime in and vote for Central Minnesota's best cheeseburger. Central Minnesota is blessed with several great places to grab a burger, and each has passionate fans singing their praises. Whether you prefer a slice of American or Swiss, Pepper-jack or Provolone, on the burger or smashed inside -- beef and cheese on a bun is a thing of beauty.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KFIL Radio

Central Minnesota Man Shot In The Head

According to the sheriff’s office, “The caller stated that the firearm discharged accidentally, striking a 64-year-old male in the head, and killing him.“ The sheriff’s office says the name of the victim will be released at a later time. The Minnesota BCA is assisting in the...
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 104.7

Minnesota Meteorologist Explains Why This Spring Weather Has Been So Cold

We tend to get a little stir crazy this time of year in The Northland. The dark winter is over, the snow is mostly melted away, there are more daylight hours, and we are just itching to get out of the house. This April, however, has been pretty cold. Sure, there have been a couple of nice days (I think), but a lot of people have been griping about the weather.
DULUTH, MN
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

How Many Lakes Are Actually in Minnesota?

If there's one thing Minnesota is known for, it's the staggering number of lakes found within its borders. It's known as the "Land of Ten Thousand Lakes" but that's not entirely accurate. In fact, there are more lakes than that in Minnesota. How Many Lakes Are There In Minnesota?. According...
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

KROC News

Rochester, MN
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://krocnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy