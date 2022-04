COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As the corps of cadets looks to expand its membership, they now have another incentive that might convince students to join. The Maj. Gen. Raymond L. Murray ‘35 Scholarship was created for students who come from out of state and join the Corps of Cadets. The scholarship would eliminate out-of-state tuition and fees. Col. Byron Stebbins says the hope is that this will help with recruiting and retaining members as the Corps tries reach its goal and grow its membership number to 3,000 cadets.

