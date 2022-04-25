ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota Power Will Reward You For Recycling A Fridge

By Joe Danger
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Many of us have older and less efficient appliances in our homes. New appliances cost money and sometimes the older ones seem to work a bit better. I personally feel that if it works well, don't replace it until it breaks. One household beast that seems to be the...

squatchrocks.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Society
KDHL AM 920

How to Get Rid of Those Annoying Boxelder Bugs in Minnesota Right Now

Even though it's not usually common, boxelder bugs have invaded Minnesota this spring. Here's how to keep them from bugging you too much this season. If your house is like ours in northwest Rochester, it's been inundated by a barrage of those black and red flying bugs, especially on warmer days. Even though they're not usually a problem this time of year, boxelder bugs (Boisea trivittatus, if you're being all scientific) are back and have shown up across much of Minnesota this spring.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

There Are Zero Families Living in Minnesota’s Smallest Town

You have to wonder what is the deal with a town of less than 10 people. Is it still a town? And what actually defines a "town" anyway?. I grew up in a very small town. At the time it had less than 1000 people. Now, I believe it is over 1,000- Eden Valley. And honestly, there was nothing to do when I was growing up. You had to drive to whatever neighboring small, but not as small, town was nearby for almost anything. No Target, no large grocery store. There was a grocery store back then, in fact, there were two of them. Now, none. You HAVE to drive somewhere else. No pizza delivery, no delivery of any kind. We had a school, post office, and a few shops around town. The good thing about a small town is that everyone knows you. The bad thing is that everyone knows you. In other words, there are good and bad about everywhere.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Ground Beef Recall Includes Minnesota + Wisconsin Stores

A wide-spread, nationwide voluntary recall has been issued for pre-packaged ground beef processed through Lakeside Refrigerated Services. Stores in Minnesota and Wisconsin are included in the recall details. The concern is the potential for E. coli contamination. According to details shared by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recycle#Fridges#Energy Conservation#Minnesota Power
AM 1390 KRFO

Never-Ending Winter Now Delaying Opening of Campgrounds in Minnesota

If you were looking to head out camping up north in some areas of Minnesota in early May, we have some bad news for you, courtesy of Old Man Winter. As we're all painfully aware, the warm spring weather to which we all look forward each year hasn't exactly been quick in arriving here in the Land of 10,000 (Still Partially Snow-Covered) Lakes. And while we've been dealing with an extended period of cold temperatures and windy conditions and rain here in Rochester and southeast Minnesota, at least we haven't had too much snow this spring (knock on wood!)
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
Axios Twin Cities

Frontline workers to get bonuses and businesses to avoid tax hike under Minnesota bill

The pandemic's frontline workers are set to get a cash bonus and businesses will see a looming tax hike rolled back under a tentative deal announced by Minnesota leaders Thursday. What's new: After weeks of gridlock and stalled talks, Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders struck an agreement to spend $2.7 billion to refill the depleted Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund and increase the pot of cash for frontline workers from $250 million to $500 million. Leaders in both chambers are aiming to pass the package and send it to Walz's desk by Friday.How we got here: Leaders had...
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Duluth, MN
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
470K+
Views
ABOUT

Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://squatchrocks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy