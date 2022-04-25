Construction of new complex begins after a decade of planning, donations and challenges

EAU CLAIRE — A decade after John and Carolyn Sonnentag first suggested donating their family company’s land along Menomonie Street to UW-Eau Claire, the couple were among those to heave a shovelful of dirt Monday to begin construction of a new event center and field house.

The couple who met while attending the university were part of the groundbreaking ceremony for the County Materials Complex, which was attended by a large crowd braving chilly temperatures and brisk wind.

“This is extremely overwhelming — all these people and how cold it is,” Carolyn Sonnentag said to community and business leaders, university representatives, students and others gathered at the 22-acre site.

Kimera Way, president of the UW-Eau Claire Foundation, said the Sonnentags first mentioned the idea of donating the County Materials land in 2012. That led to a 2014 public announcement of planning for a new facility to host indoor collegiate sports, other large events and serve additional uses as well. Construction is starting this spring and the facility is slated to open in time to have the university’s spring 2024 graduation ceremony there.

Way felt Monday’s unseasonably cold spring weather — though not comfortable to stand in — was apropos considering the project weathered its share of challenges.

“Today is indicative of everything that went into this project,” she said.

The project had a temporary delay during the COVID-19 pandemic, and now it’s commencing as construction prices have risen significantly.

Last week the university stated construction costs alone are expected to be $100.6 million for the entire complex.

With additional costs including contingencies for materials increases added in, the total budget is $127 million, Way said last week. A university news release from December had listed a price tag of $107 million.

But the project has gotten many boosts of support. In December, the Sonnentags upped their initial contribution valued at $10 million in land and cash to $70 million, ensuring construction would begin this spring.

The Eau Claire city government is providing a total of $9.9 million in infrastructure upgrades near the complex and direct support to build the facility, City Council President Terry Weld said Monday.

That includes nearly $6 million toward the complex itself, $1.5 million for sustainability features in it and $2.4 million for improving Menomonie Street and other public infrastructure nearby.

In return, the city will be able to reserve the facility at discounted rates for some events and the complex will serve as a public shelter during natural disasters.

Weld also expects the new building will bring new jobs, encourage redevelopment nearby and bring thousands of visitors to Eau Claire to attend events.

“It will create economic growth in our city,” he said.

UW-Eau Claire students gave their support to the center through a referendum last spring.

In April 2021, 61% of 1,659 students who cast a ballot agreed to increase student fees to help pay for construction debt and operation of the County Materials Complex. That $90 per semester fee is scheduled to be added to students’ bills after construction of the facility is finished and it is in use.

Jaden Mikoulinskii, president of the UW-Eau Claire Student Senate, said she believes support for the center is broader than the referendum’s results indicated.

“I can confidently say, almost the entirety of the student body is excited for a center of this magnitude,” she said.

The complex will include the 5,000-seat Sonnentag Event Center, which will be the new home for Blugold basketball games, which have been played in the same on-campus building since 1952.

“This event center will replace Zorn Arena, which has certainly worn out its use,” Mikoulinskii said.

An indoor 100-yard turf field house, also bearing the Sonnentag name will be on the opposite end of the complex. Between the event center and field house will be a commons area, a university fitness center, athletics offices and a Mayo Clinic diagnostic imaging and sports medicine center.

Earlier this month, the Eau Claire-based Pablo Group announced it will also be building a 126-room SpringHill Suites by Marriott next to the complex on the west end of the site.

The affiliated Pablo Foundation announced last week that it will be giving $5 million grant and providing a $4.997 million low-interest loan to the complex so it can include sustainability features, such as a geothermal system to heat and cool the facility.

UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt praised the partnerships that are making the County Materials Complex possible after the challenges the project has faced.

“Some said ‘it would be a cold day in hell before this would become a reality,’” Schmidt said. ““Well, I’m glad to say we’ve never given up on our dream, and it’s clearly a cold day in paradise.”

The last in a string of guest speakers invited to make comments at the groundbreaking, John Sonnentag kept his remarks succinct.

“I think we ought to turn some dirt and get this project going,” he said.