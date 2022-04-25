Authorities still seeking info in Oneida Narrows swan killing

I am reaching out to all citizens of Bear Lake County in my capacity as President of the Board of Directors of the Bear Lake Senior Center. We really need your help with funding. The increased cost of food and fuel for our vehicles which deliver meals to homes throughout Bear Lake County, as well as decreased attendance by seniors due to the Covid-19 pandemic has caused severe financial concerns. Although the Senior Center is in existence primarily for the senior citizens, it is available to all ages and everyone is welcome. We have a variety of activities either weekly or monthly for you to enjoy. On Wednesdays, there is knitting/crocheting, bingo in the morning, and Rotary at noon. There is table tennis on Thursday evenings. Book Club also meets the third Friday of each month September – May. We serve hot, nutritious meals each week on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday with home delivered meals on Wednesday and Friday. We serve the following communities in Bear Lake County: Fish Haven, St. Charles, Bloomington, Paris, Ovid, Bern, Liberty, Montpelier, Dingle, Bennington, Georgetown, Geneva, and Pegram. We invite everyone to come in and join us for a delicious and nutritious meal. We especially invite those seniors who came into the Center frequently before the pandemic, but we don't see very often if at all now, to return and enjoy the atmosphere, camaraderie, and delicious food.

BEAR LAKE COUNTY, ID ・ 13 HOURS AGO