Franklin County, ID

Authorities still seeking info in Oneida Narrows swan killing

By Jennifer Jackson Idaho Fish, Game
Herald-Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Idaho Department of Fish and Game is still seeking information regarding the recent illegal killing of a trumpeter swan near Oneida Narrows in Franklin County....

