The Fulton County sheriff is out with a report on the county's purchase of land for a museum. Sheriff Rich Giardino says people wanted to know if laws were broken. The American Rescue Plan Act or ARPA set out to help communities recover from the pandemic, by sending billions of dollars in federal taxpayer money to counties. In Fulton County, they got $10.3 million.

FULTON COUNTY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO