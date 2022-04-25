ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodyear, AZ

Ariz. fire captain details work in Ukraine

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGOODYEAR, Ariz. — Capt. Dan Freiberg with the Goodyear Fire Department recently returned from a trip to Ukraine where he worked with paramedics and doctors to find and treat internally displaced people for physical and mental medical ailments. Freiberg volunteers with Team Rubicon, a nonprofit organization that utilizes...

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
Ukrainian-American firefighter-paramedic works amid rubble in his home country

Oleg Klepach discussed his search-and-rescue work with the nonprofit organization Project Joint Guardian. This article was originally published on DirectRelief.org and has been reprinted with permission. By Talya Meyers. Direct Relief. When Russia invaded Ukraine, California firefighter and paramedic Oleg Klepach took to Facebook. Ukrainian-American Klepach grew up in the...
Russia-Ukraine war LIVE – Monster Putin ‘shaking uncontrollably’ in new video as fears grow over state of his health

EVIL Vladimir Putin's health has come under speculation after a new video shows the Russian strongman "shaking uncontrollably". The Russian tyrant's hands trembled violently in a clip showing him greeting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Kremlin. the footage shows a frail-looking Putin - who in recent weeks has been...
Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
Russia warns of nuclear war

In an interview with Russian TV, Sergei Lavrov said that Russia is essentially at war with NATO. This rhetoric has some worried that Russia may use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Lt. Col. Dakota Wood weighed in on the likelihood of this happening.
Don’t Fight in Another Country’s War

Last Monday, Malcolm Nance, an MSNBC talking head and former sailor in the United States Navy, showed up on the channel by satellite from Ukraine, dressed to kill. He wielded an assault rifle and wore full-camo military dress, including a ballistic helmet, and U.S. and Ukrainian flag patches. About a month ago, he said, he decided he was “done talking.” He then talked about how he had joined Ukraine’s international legion to help the country “fight [against Russia’s] war of extermination—an existential war.” Others have traced a similar journey. Andy Milburn, a journalist and ex-Marine who stopped writing and began training Ukrainians for combat, wrote an article about how he, too, was finished writing articles about Ukraine. “It just started to seem so frivolous,” he wrote, solemnly. “I didn’t want to be an observer.”
Firefighter / EMT

Firefighter/EMT (Basic or Paramedic) Scott County Fire Department - Georgetown, Kentucky. $$45,000 + Kentucky Firefighter Training Incentive upon certification annual. Scott County Government is seeking individuals to provide for protection of life and property through the suppression and prevention of fires in response to emergency calls. Duties include responding to scenes of fires, disasters, or other emergency incidents; protecting life and property through controlling, extinguishing and preventing fires; providing emergency medical services and care; regularly maintaining firefighting equipment, apparatus, stations and quarters. In emergency situations, performs hazardous tasks requiring strenuous physical exertion for extended periods of time in cramped surroundings, hot and smoky environments with limited visibility and at considerable heights. Work schedule is 24 hours on duty, followed by 48 hours off duty.
