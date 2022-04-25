ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, MN

James Thiel Sr. found guilty on two misdemeanor charges in the double-fatal boat crash in LeClaire

By BARB ICKES ANTHONY WATT newsroom@qctimes.com
voiceofalexandria.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Scott County jury found James Thiel Sr. guilty of two lesser charges in the 2020 boat crash that killed two people. He was convicted on two aggravated misdemeanor charges of involuntary manslaughter, which carry sentences of up to two years each. He was found not guilty on two...

www.voiceofalexandria.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Juvenile arrested after missing 10-year-old found dead in Wisconsin

A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
KIMT

100 grams of meth sends southern Minnesota woman to prison

MANKATO, Minn. – Getting caught with over 100 grams of methamphetamine is sending a southern Minnesota woman to prison. Casey Ann Voneschen, 45 of Mankato, was sentenced Tuesday to eight years and 11 months in prison, with credit for 63 days already served. Voneschen pleaded guilty to first-degree sale...
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Boy, 14, Charged With Murdering, Raping Lily Peters; Bond Set At $1 Million

Originally published April 27 CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WCCO) — A judge in western Wisconsin on Wednesday ordered that the boy arrested in the killing of Lily Peters be held on a $1 million cash bond after hearing that the teenage suspect allegedly admitted to killing and raping the 10-year-old girl. At an afternoon court hearing, Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell presented the criminal complaint, identifying the suspect as 14-year-old boy and an eighth grader who’s lived in Chippewa County his entire life. The boy’s name was not released; he was referred to only as C.P.B. He appeared in court...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scott County, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
County
Scott County, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

UPDATE: Minnesota Woman Charged For Violent Rampage In Target

The woman identified as 23 year old Gaylynn Atlene Bailey of West St. Paul was charged in Dakota County with felony first degree criminal damage to property which came out to around $7,000. If convicted she could face up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. West St. Paul Police Chief Brian Sturgeon told the Pioneer Press "they believe an issue with previous purchase a few days before set Bailey off. "
WEST SAINT PAUL, MN
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Homicide suspect Kenneth Twyman on the run; wanted in April 14 killing

MILWAUKEE - One of Wisconsin's Most Wanted is on the run again. Milwaukee police are searching for a homicide suspect who is no stranger to law enforcement. Kenneth Twyman of Milwaukee is accused of fatally shooting a man near Fond du Lac and Locust on April 14. At last check, he is nowhere to be found.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Minnesota

2 Men Airlifted After Shooting Each Other Near Hinckley, Sheriff Says

HINCKLEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in Pine County said two men were airlifted to hospitals Sunday afternoon after they shot each other. Around 1:30 p.m., a caller reported hearing multiple gunshots at a residence on Cedar Creek Road near Hinckley to the sheriff’s office. Then, a resident called and reported they were shot. Responding deputies found two men with gunshot wounds. A witness said they shot each other. Both men have undergone surgery and are expected to survive, the sheriff’s office said. What led to the shootings is under investigation.
HINCKLEY, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Walton
CBS Minnesota

Suspected Catalytic Converter Thief Found Pinned Under Vehicle At St. Cloud Taxi Business

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) — A suspected catalytic converter thief is in custody after he was found pinned underneath a vehicle in St. Cloud over the weekend. According to St. Cloud police, officers responded at 4:51 a.m. Saturday to Yellow Cab on the 2600 block of Seventh St. N. on the report of a person pinned under a vehicle. Assisted by the fire department, police were able to get the man out from under the vehicle. He was then taken to St. Cloud Hospital. Police said they located tools “consistent with the illegal removal of catalytic converters” as well as a baggie of suspected methamphetamine near the man. Employees at the business said the man did not work there and was not a mechanic doing any legitimate vehicle repair. The suspect, identified as a 34-year-old man from Hibbing, needed to go to the ER for his injuries. The case is being sent to the Stearns County Attorney’s Office for review of possible narcotics and theft charges. Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call police at 320-25101200 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UPDATE: Person killed in Jackson County crash April 22 was 49-year-old Black River Falls man

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) — The person killed in a two-car crash in the Town of Brockway on April 22 was 49-year-old Dennis Nevaguaya of Black River Falls, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said. “This is all the information that will be released at this time,” according to a news release Thursday. Previous story: TOWN OF BROCKWAY, Wis. (WKBT)...
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Police Chief: Rep. Thompson Uses Position To ‘Intimidate,’ ‘Bully’ Police Officers During Daughter’s Traffic Stop

(Editor’s Note: This story was updated Tuesday, April 26, to reflect Thompson’s statement.) ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — DFL Rep. John Thompson misused his position as an elected official to “intimidate and bully” police officers who pulled over his daughter during a traffic stop, St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell said. Early Sunday evening, an officer suspected a 26-year-old woman of driving while impaired in St. Paul, a police summary report said, and pulled her over. She did not cooperate, and that officer requested back up, according to the police summary of what happened. Police say she didn’t comply with the officers’...
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Triton#District Court
Y-105FM

Minnesota Man Killed in Central Minnesota Motorcycle Crash

Harding, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Brainerd man was killed in a motorcycle crash in central Minnesota Saturday night. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the 49-year-old Wade Lund was driving a motorcycle north on Highway 25 near 233rd street around 8:30 p.m. in Morrison County when the motorcycle ran off the road. He was ejected from the motorcycle.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: Man responds to shove by killing his brother in Minneapolis

The killing of a 29-year-old man in Minneapolis last weekend was done by his older brother, according to charges filed Wednesday in Hennepin County District Court. Anthony D. Light, 42, is charged with second-degree intentional murder for the shooting death of his brother, 29-year-old Darius Light on the 4100 block of Portland Avenue in south Minneapolis just before noon on Saturday, April 23.
CBS Minnesota

Man, 45, Dies In Northern Minnesota House Fire

AKELEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 45-year-old man died in a house fire Wednesday night. The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says that the fire broke out in a home in Akeley, which is roughly 40 miles south of Bemidji. Neighbors reported hearing an explosion before the fire started. Firefighters found the remains of Jason Brose inside the house. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined his cause of death was smoke inhalation. The fire remains under investigation.
AKELEY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WausauPilot

Wausau Police and Fire Commission continues silence in girl’s death

Details remain murky about a Wausau Police and Fire Commission inquiry into the investigation of a 7-year-old girl’s death. At the group’s regular monthly meeting on Monday, Wausau Police Deputy Chief Matthew Barnes provided a very brief “update” on the investigation. “The investigation is on schedule to be completed within the time-frame that was initially provided,” Barnes told the members of the commission.
WAUSAU, WI
Sasquatch 107.7

2 Men Charged With Overdose Death of Minnesota Teenager

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News) - The drug overdose death of an Eagan teenager last year has resulted in charges against two Twin Cities men. The Dakota County Atty.'s Office has charged 29-year-old Jamal Adan of Burnsville and 27-year-old Sadiq Isack with third-degree murder. It's alleged they supplied the 16-year-old victim with what proved to be a fatal dose of fentanyl. Police in the southern Twin Cities suburb were called to the teenager's home on January 28, 2021, after his mother found him face down and unresponsive in his bed. Efforts to revive the juvenile were unsuccessful.
EAGAN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Incident Report: ‘Gun Fell Over And Discharged’ In 9-Year-Old’s Accidental Shooting Death

LYND, Minn. (WCCO) – More details are being revealed in a 9-year-old girl’s accidental shooting death in southwestern Minnesota earlier this month. Authorities said on the afternoon of April 18 a gun went off in a home in Lynd, which is about three hours west of the Twin Cities. She was airlifted to a hospital, but died in the overnight hours last Tuesday. In an incident report, authorities said a family member called police after a “gun fell over and discharged,” striking the girl in the head. The victim was conscious and breathing when the report was made. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is ongoing, but her death was “accidental in nature,” according to a statement. The identity of the girl has not been released, and authorities say they will not provide further updates out of respect for the family.
LYND, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy