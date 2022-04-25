Sports on KINA this week

Tony White (JR/Cincinnati, Ohio) appears to be settling in as Kansas Wesleyan's starting quarterback. And there's no doubt he's having a ton of fun doing so. After serving as Isaiah Randalle (JR/Sacramento, Calif.)'s back up last fall, White is the main man in the Coyotes' offense after Randalle opted to transfer after the season. White, who played at Langston (Okla.) before coming to KWU, made his debut Saturday during the team's "Spring 15" final practice at Graves Family Sports Complex.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO