March is Women’s History Month, and this article is dedicated to military and veteran women and focuses on issues specifically relevant to them. To me, nothing is more important than the Justice for Women Veterans Act, H.R. 2385. This bill would require the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to conduct a study on women who were involuntarily separated or discharged from the military between 1951 and 1976 because of pregnancy or parenthood.

JUSTICE, IL ・ 29 DAYS AGO