ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elgin, IL

$12.5 Million Lotto Jackpot Won in Elgin

By Crusader Staff
The Crusader Newspaper
The Crusader Newspaper
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Illinois Lottery player has won a life-changing amount of money – a whopping $12.5 million – after winning the Lotto grand prize over the weekend. This lucky player is now the sixth Illinois Lotto player to win a prize of a million dollars or more since January 2021 – and...

chicagocrusader.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Suburban Elgin Store Sells $12.5 Million-Winning Illinois Lottery Ticket

A lucky Illinois Lottery Player is the proud winner of a $12.5 million jackpot after purchasing a ticket at an Elgin liquor store over the weekend. According to Illinois Lottery officials, the winning ticket was purchased at Total Liquors in the 800 block of Summit Street in Elgin. The ticket matched all six numbers in the Saturday Lotto drawing, earning the ticketholder a jackpot prize of $12.5 million.
ELGIN, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

April 13, 2022

A well-known Illinois Lottery retail store in downtown Hyde Park Chicago is buzzing with excitement after selling a $850,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Parents

Best Candy Stores in Chicago and the Suburbs

Did you know that Chicago has a history with candy? Once known as the “Candy Capital of the World,” Lemon Heads, Juicy Fruit and Tootsie Rolls all originated in the Windy City. And lucky for us, our city is packed with the coolest candy stores around!. Take a...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Joy, IL
City
Elgin, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Elgin, IL
Lifestyle
FOX2Now

Illinois students punished with costly tickets for misbehavior

This story was originally published by ProPublica. The courthouse lobby echoed like a crowded school cafeteria. Teenagers in sweatshirts and sneakers gossiped and scrolled on their phones as they clutched the yellow tickets that police had issued them at school. Abigail, a 16-year-old facing a $200 penalty for truancy, missed...
ILLINOIS STATE
Thrillist

18 Underrated Hikes Near Chicago We'll Be Taking This Summer

Rolling hills, craggy cliffs, lush forests, serene wetlands, vast prairies, spectacular bluffs, roaring waterfalls, and a diverse selection of wildlife awaits—all within driving distance of Chicago, if you can believe it. The Midwest’s natural havens, with their Insta-worthy backdrops and diverse terrain, get far less credit than they deserve. And while the last two pandemic-fueled years haven’t been easy for anyone, they have taught us to better appreciate the great outdoors—so it’s a good thing there’s no shortage of breathtaking beauty right here in our backyard. As spring turns slowly into summer, we’re all in dire need of a big gulp of fresh air, a generous dose of vitamin D, a little exercise for those creaky legs, and a hearty helping of inner peace only Mother Nature can provide.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago, IL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
638K+
Views
ABOUT

Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy