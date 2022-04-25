$12.5 Million Lotto Jackpot Won in Elgin

Rolling hills, craggy cliffs, lush forests, serene wetlands, vast prairies, spectacular bluffs, roaring waterfalls, and a diverse selection of wildlife awaits—all within driving distance of Chicago, if you can believe it. The Midwest’s natural havens, with their Insta-worthy backdrops and diverse terrain, get far less credit than they deserve. And while the last two pandemic-fueled years haven’t been easy for anyone, they have taught us to better appreciate the great outdoors—so it’s a good thing there’s no shortage of breathtaking beauty right here in our backyard. As spring turns slowly into summer, we’re all in dire need of a big gulp of fresh air, a generous dose of vitamin D, a little exercise for those creaky legs, and a hearty helping of inner peace only Mother Nature can provide.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO