This list is based on prior customer reviews. Chef Trien is what makes Sakura stand out. With over 23 years of experience in teppan, sushi, and noodle soup, he creates a special sauce for their special maki rolls, and guests love it. Key specialties include special homemade sauce, ramen noodle soup and homemade desserts like mochi ice cream. There is a lot on their menu for everyone, and their quality sushi and excellent services add to the best experience.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO