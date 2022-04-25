ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalani Kakes

Cover picture for the articleKalani Kakes is cottage food bakery specializing in island desserts. Their menu is inspired by the movie...

More Than Olives offers a large variety of the freshest Certified California Olive Oils along with Artisan Balsamic Vinegars and a large selection of Specialty Food products. We have everything to create a delicious Charcuterie Board. Olive Wood, Artisan Dried Meats, Unique Fresh Cheeses, Tapenades, Jams, Honeys, Mustards, Olives & Crackers! Gifts are easy. Choose from a prepackaged set or customize your own gift box. Visit our store for sampling or shop online.
It's like a bad dream. You're in the cookie aisle of your local grocery store, ready to stock up on your favorite cookies, only to discover ... they've been discontinued! All good things must come to an end, and sadly that's also true for some of our favorite baked goods. While we may not understand why bad things happen to good cookies, we can still look back and remember them fondly, keeping their memory alive by honoring their chocolatey coatings, creamy fillings, nut clusters, and delightfully messy crumbs. It's what the cookies would have wanted.
KFC has long been a fast food king of bizarre promotional items. Highlights over the years include a KFC bucket hot tub, fried chicken-scented firelogs, a faux-bear skin rug with a Colonel Sanders' head, and, just a couple months ago, a massive chicken sandwich pillow. However, some of the brand's...
A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
Daphne Oz showed off her full house with smiles over the Orthodox Easter holiday. The former Good Dish host, 36, shared photos of her husband John Jovanovic with their four children –– son Jovan, 6, and daughters Philomena 'Philo' Bijou, 8, Domenica Celine, 4, and Giovanna Ines, 31 months –– as they gathered in chairs for a family photo on Instagram in coordinated outfits.
In celebration of Sacramento Beer Week, Alaro Craft Brewery has created a “Craft Beer & Spirit Pairing” that will take place all day on Friday, April 29th. Alaro is Sacramento’s most heavily awarded Craft Brewery and an upscale, Spanish inspired restaurant. Located in Midtown Sacramento, offering a full Craft Cocktail program as well as a well curated wine list.tail program as well as a well curated wine list.
Need some help to get in shape? Join us on Tone Up Tuesday as Chris McConneaughey from Varimax Fitness gives us some work out tips.
For the first time in 2 years, we are throwing our first tasting with Gin and Bourbon with JJ Pfister! Come try something new! We would love to see you there! Limited tickets!. An outdoor tasting event on the South Lawn at the Westin Sacramento, hosted by Scott’s Seafood on the River and JJ Pfister. Guitarist Extraordinaire Richard Silletto will play. Serving cocktails, snacks and fun! Andy Donald, National Sales Manager and Lauren Holland, both savvy hospitality personalities will guide us through the experience!
