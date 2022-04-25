ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tight end position has undergone quite an evolution in NFL

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

No position in the NFL has undergone more changes to the style of player over the years than tight end. Long...

Idaho8.com

Falcons draft USC WR London, get much-needed big-play threat

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons continued to emphasize their passing game by selecting Southern California wide receiver Drake London with the No. 8 overall pick in the NFL draft. London gives Atlanta a much-needed go-to threat at wide receiver. The selection comes one year after the Falcons chose tight end Kyle Pitts with the No. 4 overall pick. The 6-foot-4, 219-pound London gives Atlanta good size as well as big-play potential. He had 88 catches for 1,083 yards and seven touchdowns last season and was named the Pac-12 offensive player of the year. Calvin Ridley was suspended by the NFL for 2022 for betting on games last season. The Falcons will be busy on Friday night, they have two picks in the second round and two in the third.
ATLANTA, GA
Idaho8.com

Ravens trade Brown, select Hamilton, Linderbaum in NFL draft

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have traded a key player and picked up an extra first-round NFL draft pick for the second straight year. The Ravens selected Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton with the 14th pick in the draft. Around the same time, they traded receiver Marquise Brown and a third-rounder to Arizona for the 23rd pick. Then Baltimore sent the 23rd pick to Buffalo for the 25th pick and a fourth-rounder. The Ravens took Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum with that No. 25 pick. The Ravens also had two first-round picks last year after trading tackle Orlando Brown to Kansas City. Baltimore has one pick in Friday night’s second round and one in the third.
OWINGS MILLS, MD
Idaho8.com

Plenty of tantalizing possibilities in Round 2 of NFL draft

Among the top players on the board for Round 2 of the NFL draft Friday night is former University of Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean. He watched a half dozen of his former teammates get drafted in the first round Thursday night, including Jermaine Johnson, who transferred from the Bulldogs to Florida State in 2021. Liberty’s Malik Willis is the top quarterback available after Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett was the only QB taken in Round 1. Among the best players available on Day 2 is Colorado State tight end Trey McBride.
NFL
Idaho8.com

Browns don’t move up in NFL draft, still stuck with Mayfield

CLEVELAND (AP) — Baker Mayfield didn’t go anywhere during the first round of the NFL draft. The Browns didn’t budge, either. Cleveland closed the first night of the draft still stuck with a quarterback looking for a fresh start somewhere else. Without a first-round pick this year after trading it and five others selections to Houston for QB Deshaun Watson, the Browns’ priority at the start of the draft was to trade Mayfield. So far, there are no talkers. Carolina and Seattle remain potential trade partners after not taking a QB in Round 1.
CLEVELAND, OH
Idaho8.com

Breaking down players selected in 1st round of NFL draft

Five defensive players were taken in the first five picks of the NFL draft, including three pass rushers, starting with Georgia’s Travon Walker to Jacksonville first overall. SIx receivers were taken in the first 18 picks, including two from Ohio State. Breaking down the players taken in the first round of the draft.
NFL
Idaho8.com

Saints use first-round draft picks to fill offensive needs

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints used their first-round picks in the NFL draft to address offensive needs. The Saints traded to move up Thursday night and select Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave before taking offensive tackle Trevor Penning of Northern Iowa. The Saints drafted Olave at No. 11 after trading their third- and fourth-round picks to the Washington Commanders and moving up five spots. New Orleans then landed Penning with the 19th overall pick. The Saints entered the draft with two picks on Friday, one in the second round and another in the third.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Idaho8.com

Panthers select OT ‘Ickey’ Ekwonu with 6th pick in NFL draft

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers addressed a longstanding need by selecting offensive tackle Ikem “Ickey” Ekwonu from North Carolina State with the sixth pick in the NFL draft. The 6-foot-4, 310-pound Ekwonu is expected to start right away at left tackle. Ekwonu was the first offensive player taken in Thursday night’s draft following five defensive players being chosen. The Panthers don’t have a draft pick in the second or third round after trading for quarterback Sam Darnold and cornerback C.J. Henderson last year. Their next pick is in the fourth round at No. 137.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Idaho8.com

Defense 1st, then offense, with receivers a focal point

LAS VEGAS (AP) — In an NFL draft focused early on stoppers, it was the goers — wide receivers — who stole the spotlight Thursday night. Not simply prospects, either. Yes, the first five selections came on the defensive side of the ball, including edge rushers Travon Walker of national champion Georgia to Jacksonville and Aidan Hutchinson of Michigan to Detroit at Nos. 1 and 2. It was the first time in 31 years that no player on offense went in the opening five picks.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Idaho8.com

Jets get CB Gardner, WR Wilson, DE Johnson in 1st round

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets are adding some Big Apple Sauce to their defense. A big-time edge rusher, too. And get ready for some Wilson-to-Wilson connections on offense. Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner was taken by the Jets with the No. 4 overall pick in the NFL draft Thursday night. New York then gave second-year quarterback Zach Wilson and the offense another playmaker by selecting Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson at No. 10. New York also acquired the 26th overall pick from Tennessee and drafted Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson to give the Jets a pass rusher to pair with Carl Lawson to give opposing quarterbacks fits.
NFL
Idaho8.com

Commanders select WR Dotson 16th after trading down in draft

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Commanders selected Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson with the 16th pick in the NFL draft after trading down in the first round. Dotson gives the new quarterback Carson Wentz another target and provides the Commanders offense with a slot receiver to pair with top wideout Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel. Washington got a third- and a fourth-round pick from New Orleans to move down from 11 to 16. The Saints moved up to take Ohio State receiver Chris Olave. The trade allows Ron Rivera to recoup some assets after giving up a third-round pick to acquire Wentz. The Commanders have two picks Friday night, one each in the second and third round.
ASHBURN, VA
Idaho8.com

Lions take Hutchinson at No. 2, trade up to take Williams

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions selected Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft, addressing a desperate need with a hometown star. Detroit also traded up to take Alabama receiver Jameson Williams at No. 12 overall. The Lions seem to have more needs on defense than offense with veteran quarterback Jared Goff surrounded by solid players on the line, at tight end and running back. Hutchinson was the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy this past season for the Wolverines.
ALLEN PARK, MI
Idaho8.com

Titans trade Brown to Eagles to move up to 18, draft Burks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans insist they wanted to keep wide receiver A.J. Brown. They traded him away when his asking price for an extension proved too costly even with a year remaining on his rookie contract. The Titans sent Brown to Philadelphia for the No. 18 pick overall Thursday night in the NFL draft. They immediately selected Arkansas’ Treylon Burks as his replacement. General manager Jon Robinson called it a tough decision. He says the Titans had been negotiating with Brown’s agents. The gap was too wide to bridge. The Titans also traded out of the first round in a deal with the Jets.
NASHVILLE, TN

