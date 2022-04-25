ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ewan McGregor Says Acting With Darth Vader ‘Scared the S—’ Out of Him

By Matt Singer
 1 day ago
Remember how you felt as a kid the first time you saw Darth Vader walk onto that Rebel spaceship in Star Wars? Ewan McGregor does. And when he actually had to act opposite Vader in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi television show, all those memories of childhood terror came flooding...

