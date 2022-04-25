ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

Islanders Announce Limited Edition 50th Anniversary Commemorative Book

NHL
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article2022-23 Season Ticket Members will receive a 50th Anniversary Commemorative Book, written by Stan Fischler. To celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the New York Islanders, all Season Ticket Members for the 2022-23 season will receive a 50th Anniversary Commemorative Book, written by legendary hockey journalist and Isles expert, Stan...

www.nhl.com

