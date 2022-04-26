Soy City Buzz on First Mid Monday featuring Jeff Ingle, Decatur Club

(WAND)- After nearly 40 years of service to their Mt. Zion location, La Gondola announces it's east end closure. LaGondola says the closure comes after the restaurant struggled to be able to fully staff its east side location. LaGondola addressed their Mt. Zion clientele on Facebook, their full statement reads:
Remember lunch runs to The Alamo for chalupas and tostadas?
Owner/operator Barry Friedman said the downtown bar’s signature lunchtime menu is officially relegated to the past now after originally putting only a temporary hold on edibles two years ago when the pandemic hit.
Grand Prairie Friends Annual Online Plant Sale opens May 1st! You can check out the plants that will be available in their plant catalog. Grace went to see how they’re preparing and what’s growing this year!
At the Chamber of Commerce we are asked many questions related to local businesses that lead to very interesting information. Recently a member asked us about The Burger King celebrating their 70th year in business and wanted to know if they were the oldest existing business here in Mattoon. The member was very surprised to find out that 70 years did not even rank them in the top 20.
