Premier League

Liverpool keep pace in title race, push Everton toward relegation

By Agence France-Presse
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool, April 24, 2022 (AFP) - Liverpool kept the pressure on Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table and pushed local rivals Everton towards relegation with a 2-0 win in the Merseyside derby on Sunday. The Toffees' day got off to a terrible start even before...

