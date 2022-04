Sunshine and low humidity have been the words of the day. It was beautiful. I hope you enjoyed today because the humidity returns as early as tonight and certainly tomorrow. Winds will shift back out of the southeast this afternoon. We will see isolated to scattered showers starting tomorrow and lasting through the weekend. The muggier air will arrive for coastal areas as early as tomorrow. Into the weekend, we will be warmer with highs in the mid 80s, and it will be more humid. Be sure to use your sunscreen and hydrate while out and about enjoying this beautiful weather.

