ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Phil Mickelson requests release from PGA Tour for first LIV Golf event in June

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QgRZk_0fJw4U5U00
Sport

Phil Mickelson has requested a release from the PGA Tour to play the first LIV Golf Invitational Series event in June.

The six-time major winner has also registered for May’s US PGA Championship at Southern Hills – where he will be the defending champion – and the US Open at Brookline, which takes place the week after the first LIV Golf event at Centurion Club outside London.

Mickelson has been taking a break from golf since the fall-out from his explosive comments about the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed breakaway spearheaded by Greg Norman.

Mickelson accused the PGA Tour of “obnoxious greed” and acting like a “dictatorship”, while the 51-year-old admitted he was well aware of Saudi Arabia’s human rights record but was using the threat of a breakaway to “reshape” how the Tour operates.

The left-hander’s agent, Steve Loy, released a statement on Monday which read: “Our client Phil Mickelson is officially registered to play in the PGA Championship as well as the US Open.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WBscl_0fJw4U5U00
Phil Mickelson has been on a break from golf (Richard Sellers/PA) (PA Archive)

“We have also filed a request on his behalf for a release to play in the first LIV Golf Invitational in London, June 9-11. This request complies with the deadline of April 25 set forth by the PGA Tour to compete in a conflicting tour event.

“Phil currently has no concrete plans on when and where he will play. Any actions taken are in no way a reflection of a final decision made, but rather to keep all options open.”

Mickelson lost several sponsors as the result of his comments and with Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau quickly joining the game’s biggest names in pledging their loyalty to the PGA Tour, Rory McIlroy felt the proposed breakaway was “dead in the water”.

However, with a proposed league shelved until 2024 in favour of hugely lucrative individual events, some players have been tempted to seek releases from the PGA and DP World Tours in order to play at Centurion Club.

While those releases may be reluctantly granted, several future LIV Golf events are scheduled for the United States and PGA Tour bye-laws state that its members cannot play in a conflicting event in North America.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

UN head condemns attacks on civilians during Ukraine visit

The head of the United Nations has described Ukraine as “an epicentre of unbearable heartache and pain” shortly before Russia’s first strike on the capital since Moscow’s forces retreated weeks ago. Russia pounded targets all over Ukraine on Thursday, including the attack on Kyiv that struck...
WORLD
newschain

Rangers will have to come from behind in second leg after defeat to RB Leipzig

Rangers will have to come from behind to reach the Europa League final after losing 1-0 to an agonisingly late RB Leipzig goal in the Red Bull Arena. The Bundesliga outfit dominated possession in the first half of the semi-final first leg albeit Gers keeper Allan McGregor did not have a real save to make until Christopher Nkunku tested him soon after the break.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Greg Norman
newschain

The energy of Ibox will see Rangers through to final – Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Giovanni van Bronckhorst believes Rangers can use the energy of Ibrox next week to reach the Europa League final after succumbing to a late RB Leipzig winner in Germany. It looked like the Light Blues were going to escape with a goalless draw in their first-leg tie against the Bundesliga outfit – they had survived a couple of scares – until Angelino fired in with five minutes remaining to take a 1-0 lead to Glasgow next week, where the Gers will look to make their first European final in 14 years.
SOCCER
newschain

Lloyd Jones available for Cambridge’s clash with Cheltenham

Cambridge defender Lloyd Jones is available for the final game of the season at home against Cheltenham after his red card last week was overturned. Jones was shown a straight red card in the 5-1 defeat at Sunderland when conceding an early penalty, but the club successfully appealed against his dismissal.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liv Golf#The Pga Tour#Us Pga Championship#Saudi
newschain

Mark Warburton to leave QPR at the end of the season

QPR manager Mark Warburton will leave the Sky Bet Championship club at the end of the season. Warburton’s contract ends this summer and he said on Thursday afternoon there had been no discussions over a new deal. Just a few hours later, QPR chief executive Lee Hoos confirmed that...
SOCCER
newschain

Nadine Dorries warns tech giants a ‘new chapter’ of accountability is coming

The internet is reaching a “turning point” where tech giants are being held “fully accountable for the content on their platforms”, the Culture Secretary had said. Nadine Dorries said new internet regulations being introduced in the UK through the Online Safety Bill and by other countries around the world were starting a “new chapter” of accountability for the sector.
TECHNOLOGY
newschain

Snapchat unveils Pixy selfie drone as latest photo-taking gadget

Camera firm Snap has unveiled an autonomous flying camera device which automatically captures pictures and video which can then be shared to Snapchat. Called Pixy, the small device takes off and lands in the palm of a user’s hand and tracks the head and body of the owner in order to follow and capture content of them.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

John Akinde hoping to start for Colchester against Walsall

Colchester forward John Akinde could be in line for a recall for the final home game of the Sky Bet League Two season against Walsall. U’s boss Wayne Brown had named an unchanged starting XI again for the win at Newport, which helped pull his team further clear of the drop zone.
SOCCER
newschain

The Tourist and Peaky Blinders help iPlayer achieve record-breaking ratings

Hit dramas The Tourist and Peaky Blinders have helped BBC iPlayer achieve a record-breaking start to the year, the broadcaster has announced. The streaming service said it had its strongest ever quarter from January to March 2022 as programmes were streamed 1.83 billion times, with streaming figures at more than 1.7 billion for the same period last year.
TV SERIES
newschain

West Ham investigate reports of attack on German commentators

West Ham are investigating allegations that two German commentators were attacked during the first leg of West Ham’s Europa League semi-final against Eintracht Frankfurt at London Stadium. Reports emerged during the game that the broadcasters were attacked after Michail Antonio had pulled the Hammers level in the 21st minute...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
131K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy