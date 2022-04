After working for the City of Ocala for seven years, Chief Financial Officer and Assistant City Manager Bill Kauffman put in notice of his intention to retire. “I evaluated my current situation and decided it was a good time to retire. I’m leaving the city’s financial records in better shape then I found them and after probably the cleanest audit the city has ever had. Now it’s time to enjoy the next chapter in my life which includes spending more quality time with my family,” Kauffman said.

