Modern Woman Monday - May 2, 2022

By Tanya Rad
 2 days ago

It's Modern Woman Monday!

Every Monday, I'm spotlighting women who are inspiring and empowering others. Whether they have a female-owned business, a health and wellness coach and more, I want to shout out all the modern women out there!

The Divine Plan is an event planning and design company in Southern California.

Viva Los Cupcakes is a cupcake and ice cream shop with Mexican-inspired flavors!

Del Carmen is a Latina-owned online clothing store.

The Brow Slanger is an eyebrow service salon based in Long Beach, CA.

Be Modest LA is a Latina-owned jewelry brand.

