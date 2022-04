LAPLACE — Larry Snyder Sr. never hesitated to open up his home or dig into his own pockets to provide for someone in need. More than a former St. John the Baptist Parish Councilman, he was a pillar of the community, a coach, an educator, a cook, and a dedicated family man with a talent for bringing everyone together.

