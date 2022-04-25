ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Machine Gun Kelly & Yungblud make Mick Jagger think “there’s still a bit of life in rock n’ roll”

Cover picture for the articleMachine Gun Kelly and Yungblud got name-checked by the one-and-only Mick Jagger as artists keeping rock alive and well. In an interview with Sweden’s P4 Extra, the iconic Rolling Stones frontman was asked what “inspires [him] most today musically.”. “I...

Music
