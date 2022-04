Middlesbrough followed Blackburn's lead and kept themselves in the play-off hunt when it mattered most as they beat Cardiff 2-0 at the Riverside Stadium. After a run of two wins in nine, Rovers kept themselves in contention with a resounding 4-1 win at Preston on Monday night, and Boro - who had lost four home games on the spin in all competitions - did the same two days later, thanks to goals from Marcus Tavernier (28) and Riley McGree (53).

