HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Gov. Tom Wolf once again called on state lawmakers to approve his plan to give a check using unused federal COVID dollars to most Pennsylvanians.As KDKA money editor Jon Delano reports, the Republicans, who control the state legislature, do not seem inclined to approve that idea.Wolf says he wants to use $500 million of the $2.2 billion of unspent federal COVID relief money to give most Pennsylvanians a one-time state stimulus check."This is not some grand theoretical thing," Wolf said on Thursday at an event in Reading. "This is something that says, could we take some of...

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO