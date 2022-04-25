ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

The Ram EV Pickup Debuts This Fall

By Wesley Wren
Autoweek.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ram EV Pickup will make its official debut this fall. Ram teased a video of the Ram 1500 EV on Twitter that shows the upcoming truck's signature lighting. Ram has not revealed any details about the upcoming truck's powertrain or battery capacity. Battery-electric pickups are picking up steam:...

www.autoweek.com

