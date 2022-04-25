Mich. Blue Cross must face tribe's claim of mismanaging health plan

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Monday revived a lawsuit by a Native American tribe accusing Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan of mismanaging tribe-affiliated health plans by failing to take advantage of federal regulations entitling them to Medicare-like reimbursement rates.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals' ruling is a victory for the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan, which was backed by an amicus brief from dozens of other tribes around the country. The tribes said they had a strong interest in the case because they depended on Medicare-like rates in their own insurance programs.

"We intend to continue to vigorously defend the case," said Blue Cross spokesperson Helen Stojic.

A lawyer for the tribe did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The dispute centers on two self-funded health insurance plans, one for tribal members and one for tribal employees, administered by Blue Cross.

In 2016, the tribe sued Blue Cross in Bay City, Michigan federal court, accusing it of violating its fiduciary duty to the plans by failing to demand Medicare-like rates from Medicare-participating providers.

The tribe said its health plan spent more than $10 million per year on hospital claims, and that applying Medicare-like prices could have brought payments down by 10% to 18%.

It said beneficiaries were entitled to those rates under regulations governing the tribe's so-called Contract Health Services (CHS) program, a healthcare program for Native American tribal members that receive funding from the Department of Health and Human Services' Indian Health Service division.

Blue Cross, moved for summary judgment, saying the plans were not entitled to those rates because they were not paid for with federal funds, while the tribe maintained the regulations applied to care authorized through the tribe's CHS program, federally funded or not.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Luddington sided with Blue Cross's interpretation and granted summary judgment to the insurer.

Circuit Judge Jane Stranch, writing for the panel on Monday, said that the plain meaning of the regulations meant the Medicare-like rates were available for care authorized by the tribe "in furtherance" of its CHS program, regardless of how it was funded.

She noted that the rates would not be available to all beneficiaries of the employee plan, however, since some were not tribal members and not eligible for the tribe's CHS program.

The case is Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan v. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-1226.

For the Saginaw Chippewa: Perrin Rynders of Varnum

For Blue Cross: Tacy Flint of Sidley Austin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thomson Reuters

Brendan Pierson reports on product liability litigation and on all areas of health care law. He can be reached at brendan.pierson@thomsonreuters.com.