ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Mich. Blue Cross must face tribe's claim of mismanaging health plan

By Brendan Pierson
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28jdvl_0fJvkADi00

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Monday revived a lawsuit by a Native American tribe accusing Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan of mismanaging tribe-affiliated health plans by failing to take advantage of federal regulations entitling them to Medicare-like reimbursement rates.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals' ruling is a victory for the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan, which was backed by an amicus brief from dozens of other tribes around the country. The tribes said they had a strong interest in the case because they depended on Medicare-like rates in their own insurance programs.

"We intend to continue to vigorously defend the case," said Blue Cross spokesperson Helen Stojic.

A lawyer for the tribe did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The dispute centers on two self-funded health insurance plans, one for tribal members and one for tribal employees, administered by Blue Cross.

In 2016, the tribe sued Blue Cross in Bay City, Michigan federal court, accusing it of violating its fiduciary duty to the plans by failing to demand Medicare-like rates from Medicare-participating providers.

The tribe said its health plan spent more than $10 million per year on hospital claims, and that applying Medicare-like prices could have brought payments down by 10% to 18%.

It said beneficiaries were entitled to those rates under regulations governing the tribe's so-called Contract Health Services (CHS) program, a healthcare program for Native American tribal members that receive funding from the Department of Health and Human Services' Indian Health Service division.

Blue Cross, moved for summary judgment, saying the plans were not entitled to those rates because they were not paid for with federal funds, while the tribe maintained the regulations applied to care authorized through the tribe's CHS program, federally funded or not.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Luddington sided with Blue Cross's interpretation and granted summary judgment to the insurer.

Circuit Judge Jane Stranch, writing for the panel on Monday, said that the plain meaning of the regulations meant the Medicare-like rates were available for care authorized by the tribe "in furtherance" of its CHS program, regardless of how it was funded.

She noted that the rates would not be available to all beneficiaries of the employee plan, however, since some were not tribal members and not eligible for the tribe's CHS program.

The case is Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan v. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-1226.

For the Saginaw Chippewa: Perrin Rynders of Varnum

For Blue Cross: Tacy Flint of Sidley Austin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thomson Reuters

Brendan Pierson reports on product liability litigation and on all areas of health care law. He can be reached at brendan.pierson@thomsonreuters.com.

Comments / 1

Related
NBC News

Supreme Court reinstates Trump-era water rule for now

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Wednesday reinstated for now a Trump-era rule that had curtailed the power of states and Native American tribes to block pipelines and other energy projects that can pollute rivers, streams and other waterways. The justices agreed to halt a lower court judge’s order...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Government
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan’s Governor Whitmer reacts to kidnap plot verdicts

For the first time, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spoke publicly about the verdicts in one of the largest domestic terrorism cases in recent history. The alleged plot to kidnap the governor renewed national concerns about violent extremism and raised questions about the conduct of the FBI. Read more: Timeline: Everything we...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native American#Blue Cross Blue Shield#Medicare#Chippewa Indian#Contract Health Services#Chs
Salon

Betsy DeVos and Ron DeSantis: GOP dynamic duo team up to defund public schools

Donald Trump may not pay his debts, but the man vying to replace him as standard-bearer for Republican grievance politics apparently does. Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has received close to $500,000 in campaign contributions from the family of Betsy DeVos over the last four years, returned the favor, appearing on a "tele-townhall" with Trump's former education secretary to promote her campaign to privatize Michigan's public schools.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
bloomberglaw.com

Kavanaugh Hints Support for Inmate Execution-Method Appeal (1)

Ruling for state would shut courthouse door to claims, inmate says. Issue not whether people executed but how, and how to raise challenges. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh suggested he may side with a Georgia death-row inmate who prefers the firing squad to lethal injection in a dispute over challenges to state execution methods.
GEORGIA STATE
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
US News and World Report

Identity Check Contractor ID.me Fires Dozens on Fraud Team as Congress Probes

OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) -A major U.S. government contractor of identity verification technology that is under investigation by Congress has fired 39 employees over the past week for inappropriate communications, the company told Reuters. The company, ID.me, gutted about half of its fraud review team but said the firings were unrelated...
TYSONS, VA
MLive

Voters should hand-deliver absentee ballots ahead of May 3 elections, Michigan SOS says

LANSING, MI — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is encouraging voters to hand-deliver their absentee ballots ahead of the May 3 election. Calls to hand-deliver absentee ballots from the Secretary of State come as there is one week left before May 3 elections in dozens of jurisdictions across Michigan. Absentee ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
MICHIGAN STATE
Reuters

Reuters

414K+
Followers
320K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy