Cardinals land Georgia DT in latest Draft Wire mock draft

We are getting a few final mock drafts from different analysts and publications. They have the Arizona Cardinals going in different directions.

In the most recent first-round mock draft with trades from Draft Wire managing editor Luke Easterling, the Cardinals go with a defensive player — Georgia defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt.

The Cardinals need pass rush help, both on the edge and along the interior of the defensive front. In this scenario, the best value comes with the latter, where Arizona lands an explosive, disruptive force in Wyatt. His ability to collapse the pocket from the inside could help mitigate the loss of Chandler Jones.

With J.J. Watt and Zach Allen both entering the final year of their contracts, getting a potentially big-time player in the defensive interior would be smart.

Wyatt would get so much more attention if it weren’t for Georgia teammate Jordan Davis and his record-setting combine.

He is the sort of big, athletic defensive tackle that Cardinals GM Steve Keim has coveted for years. He drafted Robert Nkemdiche in 2016 and coveted Quinnen Williams in 2019 and Derrick Brown in 2020.

He is a year older than preferred coming out of the draft, but based on players available, only George Karlaftis perhaps makes sense.

It doesn’t help the offense directly, but improving on defense will get the ball back to the offense more quickly.

