Florida legislation formally known "Parental Rights in Education"— "Don't Say Gay" by its many detractors—has trapped the Walt Disney Company in a web of controversy since early March. Though Disney and CEO Bob Chapek initially refused to comment on the legislation, the company now publicly opposes it—a position that now, two months later, is spurring Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to consider revoking special privileges that the company has enjoyed for over half a century.

