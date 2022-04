ROCKFORD — The Boylan softball team has been forced to forfeit all but its first four varsity games this season because of "injuries and health concerns adding up to low numbers," third-year coach Melissa Hybarger said Tuesday. The Titans lost their star sophomore pitcher, Sydney Dannenberg, to a broken hand just as the NIC-10 season was about to kick in. Boylan was 0-3 when she got hit in the hand by a line drive, and they played out their conference opener, falling...

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO