Phil Mickelson files request to play Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf Invitational in London, registers for two major championships

By Todd Kelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Photo: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The PGA of America released its current field list for the 2022 PGA Championship on Monday and six-time major winner and defending PGA champ Phil Mickelson is on it.

Also on Monday, his representatives released a statement announcing two other events Mickelson has signed up for.

“Our client Phil Mickelson is officially registered to play in the PGA Championship as well as the U.S. Open,” read the statement from Steve Loy of Sportfive. The 122nd U.S. Open will be June 16-19 at The Country Club. It’s the one major that Mickelson has never won.

“We have also filed a request on his behalf for a release to play in the first LIV Golf Invitational in London, June 9 – 11. This request complies with the deadline of April 25 set forth by the PGA Tour to compete in a conflicting tour event.

“Phil currently has no concrete plans on when and where he will play. Any actions taken are in no way a reflection of a final decision made, but rather to keep all options open.”

Monday was the deadline for PGA Tour players to request a release to play in the Saudi-backed tournament. An article written by Bob Harig of SI.com/The Morning Read said 70 players, all who remained anonymous, have committed to play in June at Centurion Golf Club in London.

Mickelson last played on the PGA Tour at the Farmers Insurance Open in his hometown of San Diego. Mickelson missed the cut after scores of 71 and 76. He later competed in the Saudi International in early February. He tied for 18th after scores of 67-69-71-69.

The full field for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills in Tulsa will be set on May 9. The tournament is May 16-19.

Mickelson did not play in the 2022 Masters. He played in his first Masters in 1993 and had played in the tournament every year since 1995.

Mickelson did not as much withdraw from the Masters. Augusta National officials either told him or strongly encouraged him not to come, according to multiple sources. Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley said Mickelson was not disinvited.

He has been on a leave of absence from golf.

Mickelson has been embroiled in controversy for derogatory comments he made to Golf Digest and Fire Pit Collective about the PGA Tour and its commissioner, Jay Monahan, as well as the repressive Saudi Arabia regime, which is bankrolling a breakaway league led by Greg Norman that plans to rival the PGA Tour.

Mickelson called out the PGA Tour for its “obnoxious greed,” and said he would use the rival league backed by enormous financial resources as leverage against the PGA Tour despite the country’s long history of human rights abuses.

Steve DiMeglio and Craig Dolch contributed to this article.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

