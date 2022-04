Welcome to the April 25 edition of Robe & Gavel, Ballotpedia’s newsletter about the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) and other judicial happenings around the U.S. In another installment of where has the time gone, we have reached the final week of SCOTUS’ April argument sitting—and the final argument week of its 2021-2022 term. This week also marks the end of Justice Stephen Breyer’s nearly three-decade career hearing arguments from the Supreme Court bench, with his retirement slated for the start of the court’s summer recess in late June or early July. Gavel in and read on for summaries of this week’s arguments and the court’s newly granted cases and released opinions.

