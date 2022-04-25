ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

See the moment CNN crew gets caught in active Russian shelling

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While shadowing paramedics in Kharkiv, Ukraine, CNN’s Clarissa...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clarissa Ward
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian
CBS LA

Ukraine leader says war at a "turning point" as U.S. and U.K. say Putin, deluded, is regrouping Russia's forces

Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.In a late-night video address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cast doubt on Russia's stated decision to "drastically reduce" attacks around Kyiv and the northeast city of Chernihiv. He said Russian forces were building up in his country's eastern Donbas regions in preparation for a major...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Russia
The Independent

Russia attacks Mariupol steel plant days after Putin ordered troops not to storm it, says Ukraine

Russian troops have attacked the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol just two days after President Vladimir Putin ordered his generals not to storm it, Ukraine has said. Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky, said on Saturday that the Kremlin’s soldiers were laying siege to the steelworks, Ukraine’s last stronghold in the city, where thousands of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians are holed up. “The enemy is trying to completely suppress resistance of the defenders of Mariupol in the area of Azovstal,” he said.His comments came days after Mr Putin told his defence minister Sergei Shoigu not to seize the...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Another Russian Commander Dies In Ukraine War, Bringing Total To 23

Another Russian commander has died in the invasion of Ukraine as the death toll among Russia’s troops continues to mount. Colonel Ivan Grishin, commander of the 49th anti-aircraft missile brigade, died after sustaining abdominal wounds caused by shrapnel. The commander was killed near the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, but it is unclear when he died.
MILITARY
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
147K+
Post
788M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy